There were some notable figures at the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday at the New Englander.
A trot away in Pittsburgh, the same day, saw some other Lawrence County figures competing in the DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
The marathon was organized by P3R. The CEO of P3R is Laurel native Troy Schooley. To come full circle, the former executive director of the WPIAL, Amy Scheuneman, now works for P3R.
The New Castle Police Department even showed up to the marathon to represent Lawrence County. Richard Ryhal ran the marathon and completed it in four hours, 29 minutes and 52 seconds.
Ryhal wears a shirt in every race in honor of Brian Cuscino, who died in 2018 while training for the New Castle Police Department.
Aside from Lawrence County figures, New Castle News’ own freelance photographer, Kaycee Orwig, completed the marathon. Orwig has freelanced for the New Castle News since the WPIAL basketball championships in 2021.
I remember when I went to the WPIAL championships this year, she was a saving grace in helping me not get lost. She, after all, did attend Pitt and knew the facility like the back of her hand.
I say she did attend Pitt because the same day as the marathon she graduated in the afternoon.
Congratulations to our freelance photographer. There’s nothing like making it to two finish lines on the same day.
Sporting songs
As I walked up to the Shenango High baseball field on Monday to interview the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, Tyler Kamerer, and cover the game against New Castle I started hearing music.
“I’ve got sunshine...on a cloudy day.”
It was “My Girl” by the Temptations and Shenango coach Larry Kelly was trying to get the early attendees to sing along with the chorus. Then, the pregame track list abruptly switched from R&B to the Notorious B.I.G.
Speaking of music and athletes of the week, here’s the shameless plug portion of the column where I tell you to search New Castle News on Spotify to find our archived Athlete of the Week playlists for your listening pleasure.
I started to think about all the sporting venues in Lawrence County I’ve covered since working at the New Castle News and decided to rank them from what I’ve heard. Just so I don’t go overboard, I’ll give you my top five.
Shenango’s baseball pregame soundtrack is ranked number six in my honorable mentions because I didn’t get to hear all it had to offer.
5. Ellwood City Lincoln High
The Wolverines, when hosting a basketball team, usually have a large crowd and student section. What goes better than live music from the high school band.
They can bring out the hits and switch it up when it comes to the student section themes for the night.
4. Union baseball
I’ve only experienced the playlists and intermission songs between innings once at the Union diamond.
It sticks to the baseball theme and the atmosphere with tracks like “Put Me in Coach” by John Fogerty.
Then, there were tracks that reminded me of the vinyl records I took from my parents with hits like Alabama’s “Cheap Seats.”
3. Shenango basketball
The Shenango girls and boys basketball team have a solid track of ‘70s hits and some newer hits mixed into one.
I’d rank this one higher because I’m a sucker for the classics but the Lady ‘Cats, if I believe so, came out to “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N Roses.
I am not the biggest Guns N Roses fan and you can’t change my mind.
2. Ne-Ca-Hi Field House
When New Castle was hosting PIAA playoff games there was a common playlist associated with the media timeouts. It seemed like someone hooked up their Spotify playlist with super hits from the ‘70s.
They had “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone and I even heard some “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon. A win, win in my books.
1. Neshannock baseball walk up/pregame
The Lancers have a formidable pregame track list. But what really sticks out for me is the eclectic taste of music you get when a Neshannock batter walks up to home plate.
You get a taste of everything from classic rock to “Save a Horse Ride a Cowboy,” and even the Undertaker’s theme song from the WWE.
I know it’s not the whole song for a walk up but just the samples get you remembering all the hits from days of yore and then sprinkle in some new ones.
