What a year for Lawrence County athletics. The girls and boys Lawrence County Athlete of the Year winners were announced Monday.
Those that stood above the rest had some phenomenal moments while competing in the 2021-22 season.
Here are some memorable moments that stand out from our athletes.
MICHAEL WELLS
The thing that sticks out about New Castle High’s Michael Wells was the dominant performance he put on every single night for the Red Hurricane basketball team.
Wells was adamant about the three goals set by the ‘Canes for the 2021-22 basketball season: a WPIAL Section 2-5A championship, the WPIAL Class 5A championship and the PIAA Class 5A championship.
Although New Castle was only victorious in the section championship, Wells was instrumental in getting the team where they wanted to be.
En route to that PIAA championship game, Wells was unstoppable against Central Mountain. The senior put up a career-high 41 points in an 85-34 playoff victory.
Another standout moment was watching the unquestioned ‘Canes leader at the state championship game.
Imhotep Charter jumped out at in the title game with a swift 11-0 lead that forced New Castle coach Ralph Blundo to call a timeout after just 3:48 of play. Wells responded with two 3-pointers to put the ‘Canes on the scoreboard. If you ask anyone, especially Blundo, they’ll cite those two 3-pointers as an important turning point for New Castle.
EMMA CALLAHAN & NELEH NOGAY
We couldn’t settle on just one athlete of the year for the girls. Shenango’s Emma Callahan and Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay both had such phenomenal years in their own regard.
In early December, Nogay broke 1,000 points after getting a pass from her younger sister, Aaralyn. Nogay ended her career with a total of 1,302 points, 16th overall in Lawrence County for leading scorers in girls basketball.
At the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championships, Callahan claimed the WPIAL shot put record. She finished out her senior year by tying the PIAA record in shot put to achieve her final sought after goal. Callahan broke her desired distance of 50 feet in shot put this year. Now, with the WPIAL and PIAA records in shot put to her name, she’s looking to break the University of Iowa’s shot put record.
Any softball game covering the Lady Lancers was a great experience when Nogay would run the bases. The senior stole 33 bases this season.
HAPPY TRAILS
All three of our Lawrence County Athletes of the Year have graduated from their respective schools and begin a new chapter in their lives.
Wells will compete in football for Youngstown State University while pursuing a degree in financial management. Nogay is headed to Fordham University to compete in softball with a major in pre-health and Callahan will be attending the University of Iowa for shot put while working to obtain a nursing degree.
The New Castle News sports staff wishes t hem the best in all their future endeavors.
