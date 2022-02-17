The last time I covered an Ellwood City Lincoln girls basketball game, I was greeted with the same response from coach Dena Noble.
She couldn’t understand why every time I showed up to report on a Lady Wolverines game they lose.
Whenever I worked from the office and she called in the scorebook to me, it was a different story — they won.
I began to wonder, “Am I a bad luck charm for the Lady Wolverines?” Had I become a walking superstition in the eyes of that team?
Then I started to wonder about other basketball teams in Lawrence County and their odd traditions, rituals or superstitions.
Here are some I found out about.
Ellwood City Boys
The Ellwood City boys team ritualistically has one song on repeat.
That song is “Dior” by the late rapper Pop Smoke.
According to coach Steve Antuono, that was their theme song last year and after trying to find a new one as this season progressed they fell back to the same one that led them to a WPIAL Class 3A championship.
The inside of the Wolverines’ WPIAL championship ring is even engraved as such: “Cinderella. ‘Dior’ — Pop Smoke”.
Antuono said the song even filtered down to the seventh and eighth grade players.
Needless to say, you may be hearing that song for a while at the Wolverines’ home games and practices.
Changing ink
The Neshannock boys basketball coach John Corey doesn’t think it’s is a superstition.
I think it’s more of a ritual and it borders a superstition.
Corey has a habit of writing down the statistics, scores and more in a book with a certain color of ink each game.
When the Lancers suffer a loss, that color of ink gets switched out.
Neshannock’s overall record this season was 17-4. That means four times the ink in the books have changed.
Neshannock’s longest ink color used came after two back-to-back losses to Beaver Falls and Ellwood City.
The color Corey picked after the Ellwood City section matchup must’ve worked because the team went on a six-game winning streak afterward, its longest winning streak this season.
Shenango Minutes
The Shenango boys team has some traditions before the game begins.
According to coach Bob McQuiston, exactly at the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter of the junior varsity game is when the Wildcats go over that night’s game plan.
Another tradition is having sophomore Genero Leitera dance. Leitera does the “Griddy” every night before the team takes the floor for a matchup.
The “Griddy” is a dance move invented by Allen Davis, a friend of former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.