As a new resident and New Castle News sports writer since October, I’ve been observing what happens on the field or court, but also learning some of the back stories and notes about the players and coaches.
Here are some odds and ends — also the title of an obscure 1967 Bob Dylan song — of some notes from around Lawrence County sports.
Lawrence County goes Texan
Here’s a Lawrence County native you may or may not have heard about. Nick Rodgers, a junior at New Castle High, plays catcher for the Red Hurricane baseball team, helping them to the 2021 WPIAL and PIAA 4A championship.
There is something else Rodgers competed in and it has a lot more opponents from around the world — The Fittest Experience.
The Fittest Experience is a CrossFit competition held in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30. Rodgers competed in the 16-17 age range where he qualified through an online process.
Several hundred competitors attempted qualification, but Rodgers was only one of four selected.
Rodgers went on to win three of the six competitions and went to take second place with a total score of 385 points. The events range from feats of strength to even mental endurance tests.
Rodgers competed against people in his age range from Australia and even Denmark. It’s nice to see Lawrence County represented even all the way down in Texas.
‘Elvis is Everywhere’
Let’s get to the real meat of odds. Gambling.
Yes, the Super Bowl (if you are of legal age to gamble). No, not the rushing yards, field goals, passing yards, punts, etc. Let’s break down some of the odd prop bets for Sunday’s game.
•Will the coin toss be heads or tails? This one is too easy. Tails never fails, right?
•What color Gatorade will the winning team use to celebrate with? Everyone takes this bet with too much simplicity. Red or blue? Personally, purple is the way to go because it’s red and blue combined.
•How long will it take to sing the national anthem? This one all depends on the singer. Mickey Guyton will be singing this year, so if you plan on betting this one go watch some live sets she’s done and estimate for yourself.
•Will an Elvis impersonator enter the building? (A personal past Super Bowl prop bet favorite.) Football is an American tradition. The King is about as synonymous with America as football, so it’s a no-brainer he’ll be in the building.
•How many times are the chains going to be used for a measurement? This one is another easy one. Three.
All in the family
I wrote an article called “Scoring points is more than just all in the family,” which detailed some of the top-scoring families in Lawrence County for basketball. Those families consisted of the Nogay, Hooker and Stanley families.
After the article was published, I got a few phone calls and emails questioning why Beth Natale Stanley was not listed with husband Mark Stanley, son Matthew Stanley and nephew Craig Hannon.
In the preface of the article, I explained the basis of my research came from the “Lawrence County All-time Leaders” page on ncnewsonline.com/tipoff.
Mrs. Stanley was not an all-time leader who reached over 1,000 points, so there was no definite number to include. So, I’ll tie up this first end while giving a special shoutout to matriarch of the Stanley family.
I’m not trying to open the floodgates of having everyone’s second uncle and third aunt twice removed who put up 300- or 400-something points email me.
But people inquired and I answered.
Neutral Sites
Speaking of the Stanley and Nogay family, the regular season of basketball is coming to an end on Monday. Regular season games can be played after that day, but won’t count toward the playoffs.
Last season, due to COVID-19, the WPIAL decided to have the higher-seeded teams play through the semifinals with a home-court advantage. This season, some things have changed while others remain the same for WPIAL sites being hosted.
In contention to host home games are both the Union boys (8-0 section, 18-2 overall), who just locked up the WPIAL Section 1-1A championship, and the Lady Scots (7-0, 19-0) which claimed the WPIAL Section 1-1A championship on Monday.
“Absolutely,” Union girls coach Rob Nogay said. “We definitely want to host. We’ve already submitted our paperwork to the WPIAL. Hopefully, if we fall in that category then we’ll definitely get a home game for sure.”
“Our athletic director did the same thing for us,” Union boys coach Mark Stanley said. “I think its a definite advantage playing on your home court. To be honest, I think our kids like to go on the road. I think they like to play at neutral sites, not that we won’t take home court, I kind of like the old way. We’re crazy not to host it but I like neutral.”
The WPIAL championship games at the University of Pittsburgh will take place from March 3 through March 5.
“The first two rounds are the semi quarters and are at the higher-seeded home gym if they meet the requirements for hosting,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. “The semifinals will be at a neutral site and the finals will be at Petersen Events Center.”
The defending Lawrence County champions — New Castle High and Ellwood City Lincoln boys’ basketball teams, are also in prime position for hosting the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The Neshannock High girls are also apart of the hosting brigade for WPIAL playoffs as they are the defending WPIAL 1-2A champs.
Sibling coaches
go for gold
Neshannock state competitive cheer champions and New Castle baseball state champs — one of these things are not like the other. Or are they? Odd.
In reality, Neshannock cheer coach Colleen Daughtry and her older brother, Andy Fry, both went on to win state championships in 2021 and 2022.
“We were both very passionate about sports growing up him baseball and cheer for myself,” Daughtry said. “We continued our sports all the way through college and apart of us never wanted to let go of that sport.
“When I was a sophomore in college a job opportunity came for gymnastics, that led me on so on and so forth. Same with Andy. He never let go of that passion and drive he would volunteer younger baseball and until he reached the high school level.”
Last June, the ‘Canes went on to capture their first ever PIAA Class 4A championship against Wyoming, 7-3. On Tuesday, the team and coaching staff were recognized at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House and had their banners raised.
Outside of baseball, Fry is an endurance trainer and even helped over the summer with the Neshannock competitive cheer team.
“He trains a lot of outside athletes from all different schools in endurance in any kind of sport,” Daughtry said. “I started training the girls with him, Neshannock varsity, in the summer and they absolutely loved it. They gave him the nickname ‘Bro Andy.’”
Neshannock’s competitive cheer team went on to capture Class 2A Large Division State championship in late January with a score of 84.9. The Lady Lancers were placed fifth at the beginning of the competition and came out with gold.
Daughtry commented about the sibling rivalry as being very harmless.
“I won WPIALs last year so I won it first in March and his baseball season came up and he won WPIALS I was like, ‘We got a thing going back and forth,’” Daughtry said. “He ended up winning states last year and he said, ‘Well, I one upped you,’ and I won states this year, I said ‘checkmate.’
“He supports me I support him. When we were down in Hershey he was constantly texting and calling he’s just doing it out of the love of coaching he supports all sports, all around.”
(Cody Pattison is a sports writer at the New Castle News. Email him at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com.)
