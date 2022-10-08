Jim Santelli of Ellwood City is a throwback to the venerable ancient tradition of oral history.
Whereas the ancients related tales of movers and shakers such as Darius I and Alexander the Great, Santelli tells his stories about Wampum High School basketball luminaries such as Don Hennon and Dick Allen.
To listen to Santelli talk about Wampum’s basketball teams of the 1940s, '50s early 1960s is to be transported vividly to a glorious time in local history. To a time when coach Butler Hennon was being featured in a Life magazine photo essay for his innovative practice drills. To a time when Wampum won 12 consecutive Section 20 basketball championships, five WPIAL titles and three PIAA state titles, all against much larger schools. To a time when Wampum produced nine all-state players: Don Schena (1950), Caesar Craine ('51), John Novalesi ('53), Don Hennon ('53-55), Eugene Bennett ('56), Joe Schnitzki ('57), Harold Allen ('8), Dick Allen, ('59-60) and Ron Allen ('61).
Besides the brotherly quintet of Caesar Craine, Coy Allen, Harold Allen, Dick Allen and Ron Allen, a steady stream of talented siblings flowed through Wampum’s basketball teams over the years.
“When Wampum players talk about all these basketball-playing brothers now, it sounds as if they’re talking about old vaudeville teams,” Santelli says with a grin.
“There’s the Four Melfi Brothers, the Two Hennon Brothers, the Three Grinnen Brothers, the Two Galbreath Brothers, and so on.”
According to those who know him best, Santelli’s stories about the Melfis, the Hennons, and others reflect a deep affection for Wampum.
“I don’t know anyone who loves his hometown more than Jim Santelli loves Wampum,” said Pat Nardelli, a friend and commercial real-estate developer in Beaver Falls.
His stories benefit from his unique perspective on Wampum’s athletic glories. As a boy, he lived next door to the Wampum Gym on Main Street and he subsequently excelled as a varsity basketball player there.
As a sophomore, he was a starter on the 1960 Wampum basketball team that won the Class B state championship. As a junior he played on the last Wampum basketball team, which reached the finals of the 1961 WPIAL Class B championship tournament. And as a senior in 1962, he was an all-state player on the first Lincoln High School basketball team, which resulted from the merger of the Wampum and Ellwood City school districts. Santelli, who’s now 78, has the opportunity to keep his storytelling skills sharp at least once monthly, on the first Thursday of every month, at a longstanding tradition of breakfasts attended by Wampum players at local restaurants.
When relating his tales at the breakfasts and elsewhere, he delights in talking about events such as how Harold V. Cohen, the drama critic of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a Wampum native, would host lunches for the school’s championship teams at the opulent dining room of the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. Or how the townspeople would line their cars bumper to bumper on Route 18 from Koppel to Wampum to welcome home yet another championship team. Or how John Melfi, his cousin who was a sharpshooting guard on Wampum’s undefeated 1955 team, would play the drums as half-time entertainment at home games.
Or how his prodigiously gifted teammate Dick Allen, a 5-foot-11 center, would dunk the ball with his back to the basket, soaring over much taller defenders. Santelli likes to joke that because the team’s home games were attended by so many residents and patrolled by the town’s sole police officer, Wampum’s First National Bank would have been highly vulnerable to a robbery then. Not that a bank robbery or any other crime was much of a possibility in Wampum. As he recalls with a smile, if that lone policeman “caught you running a stop sign, he’d say, ‘If you do that again, I’ll tell your father and mother.’ Nothing really bad ever happened in Wampum.”
When Santelli was a basketball-crazy boy in grade school, his parents ruled that he must be in bed by 8 p.m., which happened to be the starting time for Wampum’s varsity games being held at the gym just a few yards away. He devised an ingenious ploy to escape the confines of home and see the games: he sneaked out by crawling through the coal chute in the basement. “I never got caught,” Santelli says. “But my mother knew that I was up to something because there would be coal soot all over my clothes.”
More than 60 years later, he remains in awe of the athletic prowess of Dick Allen, who, as every self-respecting western Pennsylvania sports fan knows, was major-league baseball’s National League Rookie of the Year in 1964 and the American League Most Valuable Player in 1972.
“Dick Allen was a once-in-a-generation athlete,” Santelli said. When Dick Allen returned to Wampum to live in 1995, he and Santelli would enjoy talking about basketball, and invariably the conversation would drift to the high school games they played at Wampum. Notes Santelli: “We used to laugh about the time I shot an airball, a shot that wasn’t even close to the basket. Sleepy — we always knew him as Sleepy, because of his sleepy eyes — leaped from the foul line and caught the ball in mid-air and slammed it through the hoop. I told him that he made me look good, that he made my shot look like a pass. He would just laugh and say, ‘See, we invented the alley-oop.’”
He holds in similar awe Butler Hennon, who wore so many hats at the high school that he would have needed five heads to accommodate all of them: he was the basketball coach, the baseball coach, the superintendent, the social studies teacher and the janitor of the Wampum Gym. “I’m a better person for having known Butler Hennon,” he says. “He made you want to do your best in everything, to approach whatever you did with discipline and thoroughness.”
Due to Butler Hennon’s influence, Santelli became a teacher, instructing business classes at Beaver Local High School in East Liverpool, Ohio, for 35 years. “Because of Butler Hennon, I thought teaching was a noble calling. In high school I wasn’t even interested in college. But he told me, ‘Jim, you can do it. You can succeed in college if you put your mind to it.’”
So Santelli enrolled at Edinboro College in the fall of 1962, but he was unhappy there and homesick.
“Butler Hennon drove to Edinboro, picked me up, and took me to see an administrator at Youngstown State. He urged the administrator to admit me. Thanks to Butler Hennon, I ended up doing fine at Youngstown State. And when I became a teacher, I gained more insight into why he was such a great coach and teacher. I learned that if the kids liked you, they would work for you — the same way the players liked and worked for Butler Hennon at Wampum.”
Santelli is quick to defend Butler Hennon from the old canard that he ran up the score against Wampum’s overmatched opponents:
“He would substitute freely and early when Wampum built a big lead in games. But the Wampum teams were so good, were so well coached that even the reserves would wind up increasing the lead.”
However, there was one particular game when Hennon purposely ran up the score. In 1959, Wampum was scheduled to play Neshannock in a Christmas tournament. A few days before the game Hennon received a phone call from the Neshannock coach. At one point the coach asked Hennon, “Are you farmers going to wear those stupid candy-striped socks in the game?”
In the late '50s, Hennon began outfitting his players in candy-striped socks, which he believed made the players look taller and remind opponents of the Harlem Globetrotters, who wore the same style. Hennon was proud of where he lived and worked and was offended by the coach's rubes.
“When the phone call ended, he immediately called a team meeting,” Santelli remembered. “You could practically see the steam coming out his ears. He told us that the Neshannock coach had disrespected us and called us farmers. He told us, ‘We’re going to use a full-court press the entire game against Neshannock, and we’re going to be the first high-school team in the history of Pennsylvania to score 200 points in a game.’”
As planned, Wampum did in fact apply a full-court press against Neshannock. But the team fell short of completely satisfying Butler Hennon’s desire to avenge the Neshannock coach’s slight — but did score 154 points, a national single-game scoring record for a high-school team at the time.
When Santelli is told his Wampum stories are so memorable, he is pleased.
“I’m no writer, but I hope some of the stories will be preserved, will survive,” he muses. “It’s remarkable how such a small school achieved such excellence in basketball — and did it mainly without tall players. In all the years that Butler Hennon coached the team, his tallest player, with one exception, was 6-3. We were both outmanned and undersized. I’d like to think my stories about Wampum basketball are worth keeping. It would be a shame for them to just fade away into the past.”
It’s a sentiment that the oral historians of old, whose narratives were ultimately recorded, would have appreciated and endorsed.
Bruce Zewe, now retired, was the director of corporate communications and a principal at Turner Investments. He lives in Wexford, Pennsylvania.
