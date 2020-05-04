Colts have decision to make on Hooker's fifth-year option

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Indianapolis Colts are using every bit of the clock they have available.
Monday is the deadline for teams in the National Football League to exercise or decline their fifth-year option on a player. New Castle High graduate Malik Hooker is entering his fourth season with the Colts. Picking up or declining a fifth-year option is a decision that has to be made prior to that player entering his fourth season.
Hooker was drafted in the first round with the No. 15 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Because he was a first-round draft pick, Hooker has a chance of getting a fifth year added on to his rookie contract. It would be fully guaranteed, but that’s only if the Colts decide to exercise that option for the 2021 season.
If Indianapolis elects to decline that fifth year for Hooker, it would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after the completion of the 2020 season. Should the Colts pick up that fifth season, the deal would come with a $6.7 million base salary for 2021.
Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, it was rumored Hooker, who turned 24 on April 2, could be on the trade block. However, the draft passed and no trade was made, leaving Indianapolis with a deadline of whether to exercise that fifth year or not. And that deadline expires Monday.
Hooker, a safety who starred at Ohio State University, has posted seven interceptions, 116 tackles and 11 passes defensed in 34 games in three seasons. Injuries have plagued Hooker a bit as a professional. He lost most of his rookie season to an ACL/MCL tear suffered in a game against Jacksonville. He has sat out at least two games each of his first three years in the NFL.
Haason Reddick, a linebacker for the Cardinals who was drafted 13th overall in 2017, is the only player of the 14 drafted ahead of Hooker to not have their fifth-year option picked up or declined. Other players in the top 14 include Myles Garrett (No. 1 pick, exercised), Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 pick, declined), Solomon Thomas (No. 3 pick, declined), Leonard Fournette (No. 4 pick, declined), Corey Davis (No. 5 pick, declined), Jamal Adams (No. 6 pick, exercised), Mike Williams (No. 7 pick, exercised), Christian McCaffrey (No. 8 pick, exercised), John Ross (No. 9 pick, declined), Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 pick, exercised), Marshon Lattimore (No. 11 pick, exercised), Deshaun Watson (No. 12 pick, exercised) and Derek Barnett (No. 14 pick, exercised).
The NFL preseason and regular season schedule also is set to be released later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.