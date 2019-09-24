INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says safety Malik Hooker suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Atlanta.
The New Castle native is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn meniscus.
Reich says there has been no discussion about putting Hooker on injured reserve and activating him later this season.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game he believed Hooker’s absence was just part of the regular safety rotation. But he later learned there was more to it.
“Yeah, it does look like Malik is going to miss a little bit of time,” Reich said during his weekly conference call. “Actually, when I talked to you guys (Sunday), I was not aware that he had that. We were rotating those guys through a little bit, and he had an injury in the game.
“They put something around it, and to Malik’s credit, he went back in and played with it. Then afterwards, he felt some discomfort and just digging down into it a little bit more, it looks like he is going to miss a little bit of time.”
Trainers treated the injury during the win, which allowed Hooker to finish the game. The diagnosis came when Hooker continued to feel knee pain following the game.
Hooker made two tackles, giving him 10 this season. He also had a one-handed interception in a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie Khari Willis will replace Hooker’s spot in the Colts’ safety rotation.
Willis was a fourth-round draft pick from Michigan State.
George Bremer, of CNHI Sports Indiana, contributed to the story.
