By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Carmen Oliva made Butler County Community College golf team history by becoming the Pioneers’ first two-time Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference individual champion with a 10-stroke victory in the season-ending tournament at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo, Pa.
Oliva, a 2016 Neshannock High graduate who shot a two-round 156 on the par-72 course, also became the fifth different Pioneer to capture the WPCC individual championship since 2003.
Oliva topped a field of 13 men’s golfers from Garrett Community College, McHenry, Md.; the Community College of Allegheny County and Westmoreland County Community College.
“It’s awesome,” Oliva said of his history-making performance at BC3. “I love it. I didn’t know until coach told me.”
Pioneers coach Bill Miller said it’s difficult to win one WPCC individual championship, let alone two.
“I let Carmen know he made history,” Miller said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”
“Carmen kept himself out of trouble. His shots were in play, he hit the fairways and the greens, and he was very good putting. He was the most consistent player in the field.”
Oliva credited his short game in padding a first-round six-stroke lead to a final 10-stroke edge.
“My putting and my chipping were working,” he said. “I had quite a few par putts that saved me.”
Oliva, who averaged an 80.2 in BC3’s fall 2019 regular season and was medalist twice, was also named to the WPCC all-conference squad.
FOOTBALL
Playing time
Geneva College's Ricky Pitrelli, Nate Russo and Alonzo Regna competed in the Golden Tornadoes' 48-10 PAC road win over St. Vincent College on Saturday.
Pitrelli, a freshman running back from Ellwood City, carried the ball five times for 78 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Russo, a junior linebacker from Ellwood City, assisted on one tackle for Geneva (3-2).
Regna, a junior defensive lineman from Shenango, made two solo tackles.
Dual threat
Thiel College's Dylan Kleckner ran the ball and punted in the team's 14-13 road loss to Waynesburg on Saturday.
Kleckner, a senior from Shenango, carried the ball one time for 32 yards for the Tomcats (0-5). He also punted six times for a 38.3 yard average. One punt was over 50 yards.
Making the stop
Washington & Jefferson's Sean Doran made a pair of tackles in a 69-21 PAC road win over Bethany College on Saturday.
Doran, a junior linebacker from Neshannock, made one solo stop and assisted on one other for the Presidents (4-1).
Westminster connection
Frank Antuono, Luca Botti, Maxwell Reamer, Mark Mangino, Jaize Ziegler, Andrew Perry, Mario Manos, Mehmet Iclek, Jonathan Shaffer and Joshua Wrightson are listed on the Titans' roster.
Antuono, a junior from Neshannock, started at defensive end for Westminster in a 21-13 PAC road loss to Case Western Reserve on Saturday. Antuono was used in various roles in the game. He threw an incomplete pass, rushed four times for 13 yards and made five tackles — two of which were solo stops.
Botti, a freshman from Ellwood City, also played in a reserve role.
Reamer (sophomore quarterback, Shenango), Mangino (freshman linebacker Shenango), Ziegler (freshman tight end, Mohawk), Perry (sophomore linebacker, Laurel), Manos (sophomore linebacker, Neshannock), Iclek (senior offensive lineman, Mohawk), Shaffer (freshman, defensive end, Shenango) and Wrightson (senior offensive lineman, Wilmington) weren't listed on the participation report.
Catch it
Mount Union (Ohio) University's Ernie Burkes caught three passes for 27 yards in a 58-0 Ohio Athletic Conference home win Saturday.
Burkes, a senior wide receiver from Neshannock, was 0 for 1 through the air as well. The Purple Raiders (4-0) are ranked No. 2 in the AFCA Division III Top 25 poll.
Leading the way
Colgate's Nick Ioanilli paced the team in tackling in a 21-14 home loss to Lehigh on Saturday.
Ioanilli, a senior linebacker from Ellwood City, made 13 total tackles — five of which were solo stops for the Raiders (0-6).
Starting lineup
Duquesne's Spencer DeMedal started in a 21-14 home win over Long Island on Saturday.
DeMedal, a junior strong safety from Wilmington, made seven total tackles for the Dukes (3-2). Six of DeMedal's stops were solo.
Finding paydirt
Slippery Rock University's Colton Richards opened the scoring Saturday in a 45-14 home win over Mercyhurst.
Richards, a freshman tight end from Wilmington, hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass for The Rock. Slippery Rock is 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AFCA Division II poll.
Making the start
Julian Cox and Lamont McPhatter started on defense for California University of Pennsylvania in a 17-6 road loss to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Cox, a redshirt senior linebacker from New Castle, paced the Vulcans (3-2) with 12 total tackles — seven of which were solo stops. He intercepted a pass as well and returned it 29 yards.
McPhatter, a senior defensive back from New Castle, made two solo tackles and assisted on two others.
Taking the field
Youngstown State's Pat Minenok played in the team's 21-14 road loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Minenok is a junior defensive back from New Castle for the Penguins (4-1).
Pilfered pass
Iowa's Geno Stone intercepted a Michigan pass on Saturday in a 10-3 Big Ten Conference road loss.
Stone, a junior defensive back from New Castle, made two solo tackles and assisted on two others for the Hawkeyes (4-1), who are ranked No. 17 in the Football Bowl Subdivision AP Top 25 poll.
Seeing action
Ohio State University's Marcus Hooker took the field in a reserve role Saturday in a 34-10 Big Ten Conference home victory over Michigan State.
Hooker is a redshirt freshman safety for the Buckeyes (6-0), who are ranked tied for No. 3 with Georgia in the FBS AP Top 25 poll.
Hitting the gridiron
Seton Hill University's Jake McCormick competed in a 42-16 road loss to Clarion on Saturday.
McCormick is a freshman quarterback from Neshannock.
Men's soccer
On the pitch
Christopher Felger is competing for Thiel College.
Felger is a senior forward from Mohawk. He has played in all 11 games for the Tomcats, starting six of them. Felger has one goal and attempted 10 shots.
Thiel is 0-9-2.
Women's soccer
Finding the net
Washington & Jefferson's Katie Hahn scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Oberlin (Ohio) College on Oct. 1.
Hahn played in a 0-0 draw on Saturday at home against Westminster.
Hahn, a sophomore forward from Wilmington, has started all nine games for the Lady Presidents. She has one goal and six shots on goal for the season.
Washington & Jefferson is 2-7-1.
Firing a shot
Westminster College's Regan Moorhouse had a shot on goal in a 1-1 tie with Alfred (N.Y.) on Oct. 2.
Moorhouse played Saturday in a 0-0 draw at Washington & Jefferson.
Moorhouse, a junior defenseman, has started all 11 of the Lady Titans' games. She has six shots on goal.
Westminster is 6-4-2.
On the squad
Kelly Clark played for Edinboro on Saturday in a 1-0 home victory over Pitt-Johnstown.
Clark, a freshman forward from Mohawk, has participated in eight games as a reserve for the Lady Fighting Scots (6-2-1). She hasn't recorded any statistics.
On the board
Clarion's Leann Wynder competed Saturday in a 3-0 road loss to Gannon.
Wynder, a sophomore defenseman from Wilmington, has a goal and two shots on goal this season.
The Lady Golden Eagles are 1-7.
Men's golf
Starting off
University of Minnesota's Evan Long fired a final-round two over 72 Tuesday at the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Alabama. He finished tied for 46th in the tournament and the Golden Gophers placed fifth in the 12-team field with a total score of 838. Brigham Young won the title with an 823.
Long is a junior from Laurel.
Good score
St. Vincent College's Ryan Owrey tied for 10th, shooting a 77 at the Westminster College Invitational.
Owrey is a sophomore from Shenango. The Bearcats finished with a 318 total, good for fourth place overall.
WOMEN'S GOLF
On the links
Marissa Kirkwood is a member of the Kent State University team. A senior from Neshannock, Kirkwood is currently injured and likely is out until the spring season.
Earning honors
Westminster College's Erika Hoover was recognized by the Presidents' Athletic Conference for her effort for the fourth time this season.
Hoover, a freshman from Wilmington paced the Lady Titans at Washington & Jefferson's Peter C. Rossin Memorial Invitational, claiming medalist honors with an 84 at the 19-player event.
So far, Hoover has earned PAC Player of the Week honors three times and PAC Rookie of the Week one time this season.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
It's a racquet
Linger Williams is listed on the St. Vincent College roster.
Williams is a senior from Wilmington.
The Lady Bearcats are 7-2.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Contributing
Edinboro's Bella Burrelli delivered 14 digs and 13 kills in a 17-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 road loss to East Stroudsburg on Thursday.
Burrelli is a freshman outside hitter from Neshannock. She has played in 13 matches, all as a reserve. Burrelli has 133 kills and 118 digs for the Lady Fighting Scots (8-6).
Taking the court
Anna Lalama is seeing limited time at Westminster College.
Lalama, a sophomore from New Castle, has played in one set for the varsity team. The Lady Titans are 16-1.
Chipping in
Chatham's Josephine Strobel ranks third on the team in assists with 118.
Strobel, a freshman from Wilmington, has played in 29 sets also has seven kills for the Lady Cougars (6-11).
CROSS COUNTRY
Faring well
Thiel College's Mei Williams placed 32nd at the Eden Hall Invitational, which was hosted by Chatham.
Williams, a freshman from Wilmington, posted a time of 28:54.20.
Westminster runners
Nathan Kraus, Ian Jackson and Jonathan Sibeto are competing for the Titans' men's team. Katie Schrantz and Brielle Braun are participating for the Lady Titans.
Jackson, a freshman from Neshannock, took 26th in 31:20.4 at the Gannon-Mercyhurst Invitational on Saturday. Kraus, a sophomore from Shenango, placed 30th in 31:49.9. Sibeto, a freshman from New Castle, didn't compete in the race.
Schrantz, a senior from Neshannock, led the Westminster women at the Gannon-Mercyhurst Invitational by finishing ninth in 20:06. Braun, a senior from Shenango, didn't run in the race.
Out for a run
Gannon's Brett Whitty took 27th at the Gannon-Mercyhurst Invitational on Saturday.
Whitty, a senior from Wilmington, finished in 31:23.7.
COACHES
Leading the way
Nick Marmo (New Castle grad/tight ends) and Frank Antuono (New Castle grad; defensive assistant) are Westminster football assistant coaches.
Phil Thompson (Shenango) is the Geneva cross country coach and Jessica Cooper (Laurel) is the Grove City cross country coach.
Neshannock High graduate John Sansone is an assistant coach for the Pitt baseball team, which is currently in its fall season.
(The college notebook will appear periodically throughout the fall, winter and spring. If we missed anyone for the fall season, please email us at ncsports@ncnewsonline.com or call sports editor Kayleen Cubbal at (724) 654-6651, Ext. 617 and we will be sure to add that athlete for the next notebook).
