Anthony Litrenta started his career at Duquesne as a top running recruit out of New Castle High School and is ending it in the record books.
Litrenta, a 2020 Ne-Ca-Hi graduate, was twice named the men’s track and field team athlete of the week, once during the indoor season and most recently after posting a personal-record time of 30:50.24 in the 10,000 meters at the Colonial Relays at the College of William & Mary.
Jeff Shaftic, Litrenta’s coach at New Castle, reports the distance runner also is 12th all-time for the Dukes in the 5,000 meters and 13th in the 10,000. In the fall cross country season, Litrenta was a key member for the Dukes and ran personal-bests in each of the last three races, including the Atlantic 10 championship and the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Region meets as a first-place finish at the Saint Francis Red Flash Rally.
He was also named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams after earning a 3.62 GPA. The son of Ron and Christy Litrenta, Anthony is set to start a job soon with Mellon Bank in New York City. He graduated from Duquesne with a finance degree in three years.
Other Lawrence County graduates have gone on to noteworthy accomplishments this spring. They include:
•After transferring from Division-I Robert Morris University, sophomore Carmen Medvit put together maybe the best year in Geneva College school history for a women’s distance runner. The Shenango High School graduate qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships during cross country season, becoming the first from the school to achieve the honor. During the indoor track and field seasons, she set the school record in the mile, 3000- and 5000-meter races. Medvit also broke the 5000-and 10,000-meter records during the outdoor season, while winning multiple races at the indoor Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship meet and winning the outdoor 5,000-meter race.
•Maria Owens, one of the most decorated athletes to leave Ne-Ca-Hi with her three individual WPIAL track championships, set two outdoor track school records in her freshman campaign at Division-I New Jersey Institute of Technology. She set the long jump record with a leap of 17-10.75 April 15 at Princeton then a week later set the triple jump mark of 38-8.25 at Rutgers. She holds the indoor school records in the long jump at 18-2.50 and triple jump at 38-2.25.
•The duo of Brooke Atkins and Mackenzie Latess starred to lead Laurel to two WPIAL Class 2A softball championships and the pair continue to collect accolades at the next level. Both Westminster College players were named to the first-team All-PAC roster. Atkins hit .441 with 23 steals, while Latess belted eight home runs and 60 RBIs for the Titans, which finished 29-13 and earned the conference’s top playoff seed.
(College athletics updates can be submitted to sportswriter Cody W. Pattison at cpattison@ncnewsonline.com)
