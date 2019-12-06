Colgate football standout Nick Ioanilli will compete in a bowl game.
Ioanilli, a senior linebacker from Ellwood City Lincoln High, will play in Sunday’s Football Championship Bowl by SPIRAL.
The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. from DeLand, Florida.
Ioanilli led the Raiders in tackles for the second time in the last three years. His 87 tackles were a career high, blowing past the 62 he accumulated in 2017 and the 56 he posted last year.
For his career, Ioanilli finished with 214 tackles, 115 of which were solo stops (50 this year). Ioanilli compiled 6½ tackles-for-loss this season, including one sack, to go with a team-leading seven quarterback hurries. He added three pass-breakups and one forced fumble.
The FCS Bowl by SPIRAL is an annual postseason college football all-star game consisting of the top players from FCS schools. TThe game is being played in DeLand at the home of Stetson Football.
Colgate finished 4-8.
