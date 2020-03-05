Bill McNees had a dilemma.
The George Washington Junior High seventh-grade basketball coach got wind that a girl was getting ready to try out for his team — unheard of at that time about 40 years ago.
“I went to Amen Hassen, our principal, and said, ‘do I really need to let a girl try out for my boys team?’ ” McNees asked. “I had never seen this girl and I said, ‘she can’t be very good.’
“Amen said, ‘yes, you have to let her try out. You have no choice.’ ”
And that set into motion a chain of events at which McNees said he still marvels all these years later.
Lorri Johnson died Wednesday at the age of 51, leaving a huge contingent of family, friends and fans in Lawrence County in mourning for the former New Castle High and University of Pittsburgh basketball star.
“The first night she came out, I thought, ‘holy cow, this girl’s pretty good.’ As in not just good as a girl, but good as a player,” McNees said.
“But here was my dilemma — my job was to prepare our players for (varsity coach) Don Ross. So even if I did play a girl on my boys team, that wasn’t what I was there to do. You have to remember this was many years ago. Girls sports were really new then.”
Little did McNees know that Johnson would make his decision for him.
“I still wasn’t convinced she was that good,” he added. “So I decided that when we did our drills, I would match her up with the best players on my team. I figured that would end it. And she beat everyone I had in that gym. Beat them bad, just cleaned them. I went home and told my wife, ‘I’m keeping a girl on my guys basketball team. There’s no way to justify cutting her.’
“And the best part was,” he added, “that coach Ross didn’t care at all.”
McNees said he loved working with Johnson through seventh and eighth grade.
“She was just a great, great kid,” he said. “She had such a passion and such an infectious personality. She definitely made us a better basketball team.
“When we would go to other schools, I had to make special dressing arrangements for her. She either had to use a restroom or girls locker room or a coaches office. Other coaches would say, ‘you have a girl on your team, really?’ I think they kind of dismissed it until they saw her play.”
McNees said that Johnson was not only accepted by her teammates, but by opponents as well.
“Guys like good players around them and she was so well accepted by the guys because she could play,” he said. “After the first time they played against her, they didn’t see her as a girl anymore.
“She will always have a special place in my heart and memory,” he said. “There hasn’t been another one like her.”
•
Johnson finished her high school career as the Lawrence County’s all-time leading scorer among girls basketball players — and at the time, second only behind Wampum’s Don Hennon for most by a boys or girls player — with a school-record 2,110 points. She is now second on the all-time scoring list.
She then moved on to Pitt, where she scored 2,312 points for the Panthers, still the most points by a men’s or women’s player at the school. Playing in 113 games from 1987-91, she averaged 20.5 points per game and also grabbed 908 career rebounds, which ranks eighth in the women’s basketball record books.
In January 2019, she was honored as the first Pitt women’s basketball player to have her jersey No. 24 retired.
Johnson holds the Pitt school record for points in a game after a 45-point outburst against Kent State in 1990. Her 266 total field goals during the 1988-89 season also remains a Pitt standard. Johnson was a three-time All-Big East honoree (1989-91), including two first-team nods.
•
Former New Castle coach Luann Grybowski, who coached Johnson her senior season of 1985-86 at New Castle, has many memories of her former star stored away.
“We tied for the section championship with a team that had Beth Natale and Danielle Austin on it,” Grybowski said. “Lorri was in a league of her own.
“Lorri was very strong-willed and tough to discipline,” she added. “One day she stomped out of practice because she disagreed with me about something. I didn’t try to stop her. The other girls said, ‘you’re not going to let her leave, are you?’ and I said, ‘yes, actually I am.’ She came back, of course, and we went on like nothing happened.
“Lorri was by far the most gifted and talented kid that I’ve ever coached. Usually players are a good shooter or a great guard or a great post player. But she could do it all. She could handle the ball in the press, she could shoot it from outside, pull up and hit the jumper and attack the rim. She was just the epitome of an all-around player.”
But knee injuries plagued Johnson throughout her career. She first tore an anterior cruciate ligament her sophomore season and as a senior, played with a knee brace. She suffered another ACL injury in a playoff against Seton LaSalle that senior season.
“She got injured right before halftime and we had the lead,” Grybowski said. “She said, ‘tape it, I’m playing.’ She tried to play in the second half but she just couldn’t go. We probably would have won the WPIAL that year.”
Johnson had three knee surgeries before her time at Pitt was done and spent much of her life in pain from the injuries.
•
Charlene Macri, who graduated a year ahead of Johnson, was probably the player who kept in touch with her the most.
“She would pop in at games I would officiate in these last years,” Macri said. “Two weeks ago I saw her at the courthouse and we talked. She always called me ‘Mac,’ that was her nickname for me.
“She was such a talent and we had such great fun. The things we did back then ... once we toilet-papered all of the coaches’ houses just for fun, both boys and girls. The coaches knew we did it and they had us run laps, but they were laughing. It didn’t hurt anybody. We were such a good group. We were always together after games and took turns going to someone else’s house for pizza or something.
“My mom (Dorothy) and Lorri’s Aunt Eleanor grew up together and I always called her Aunt Eleanor too — Lorri and I had a teammate going for the whole year thinking that that we were cousins,” Macri added. “But in all honesty we had a bond like sisters that lasted a lifetime. That bond could never be broken.”
Macri said that Johnson loved the legacy that she left.
“She wanted to be remembered,” Macri said. “She knew that the younger generation mostly didn’t know what she did and she would day, ‘Google me, baby.’
“I would tell her, ‘Lorri, I don’t have to Google you. I know exactly who you are.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.