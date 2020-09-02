By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Some thought this day might never come, but it finally did on Monday.
A total of 305 players reported to the opening day of football practice at Lawrence County’s eight schools. Last year that number was 291, although most coaches said they weren’t aware of players sitting out because of COVID-19.
A total of 323 players participated on opening day in 2018. That number was down seven from the 330 that took part in the season-opening practice in 2017. In 2016, a total of 304 came out, with 336 in 2015 and 326 in 2014.
NEW CASTLE
The Red Hurricane dipped in numbers to 41, a decrease of 15 players from last season.
“We are fine with that number,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “It’s the size of our roster. We’ll play with the guys that are there.
“We really think that the 41 that we have, they’ve been through things quite a bit. They were there throughout the winter, and the ups and downs of the summer. They’re eager to go, they’re ready to go. I like to think of it as a fortified 41.”
The ‘Canes’ freshmen numbers usually are in double figures. That’s not the case this year.
“Our numbers in the freshman class are really down,” Cowart said. “We typically have 12 to 16 freshmen every year.
“This year we have two. There was probably some apprehension from those young guys about coming out. That’s where we’re seeing the numbers drop.”
Cowart’s group was working hard on the first day.
“At this point, we did two practices as far as full contact,” he said. “We’re treating this as a game week. We’ve been working on offense, defense, and special teams; we’re working on all phases.
“The extra weeks in the summer really helped us. We’re dialed in and now we’re getting ready for the scrimmage.”
New Castle players were displaying their talents on the field on the first day.
“Guys coming back that we’ll lean on are guys like (quarterback) Mike wells,” Cowart said. “He took a big step forward, and he looks poised to have a nice season.
“Donny Cade (wide receiver/free safety) has had a really good camp, along with Logan Gibson (guard/inside linebacker), and Jaylan Cox (tight end/defensive end). We’ll go as far as those guys will take us.”
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
Second-year Wolverines coach Joe Lamenza greeted 35 players on the first day of camp. It’s an increase of five players from last season.
“We’re on the right track,” Lamenza said of the team’s numbers. “That was one of the goals coming in. We wanted to increase the number of students participating.
“We worked hard all off season before the quarantine to get to where we’re at.”
Last year, the Wolverines went winless in 10 games. But there were bright spots despite the losses.
“A lot of the players we have back, they were young last year,” Lamenza said. “Ready or not, they were forced into action. They got invaluable experience and there’s no substitute for that.”
LAUREL
Spartans coach Brian Cooper welcomed 35 players to opening day.
“I thought things went well,” he said. “It was a little different. We don’t have two weeks before our first scrimmage so we have to keep things moving with offense and defense and getting special teams ready. And we just go right into conference games the first week so there is little room to make adjustments.
“It was good to see the kids and I think they were excited to be there,” he added. “Since Laurel started school (Monday) there are no more two-a-days. It’s just a matter of adjusting.”
MOHAWK
Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon was “very pleasantly surprised” when he saw the turnout for opening day.
“We had 50 guys show up, which was the most we’ve ever had and that was a surprise to me doing COVID,” he said. “My goal is always to get about 10 per grade. Our senior class has 11 and our freshman class, which won the Tri-County, also has 11.”
McCutcheon said the team worked on basics Monday, just as it does every day.
“We’ve been at it since the end of June,” he said. “There has been an incredible amount of enthusiasm. No one has truly known since June what was going to be happening right now, so they’re just excited to be back together.
“There was no sign of hesitation. It’s ready to go time and time to play somebody who isn’t us.”
The Warriors return seven starters on offense and eight on defense.
NESHANNOCK
A total of 43 players suited up for the Lancers on the first day. That tally is up two players from last year.
“We’re pleased with the amount; that’s definitely a good number for us,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We usually fall in between 40 and 45 guys every year.”
The Lancers posted a 9-3 mark last year, advancing to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs before being ousted by Brentwood. Despite the effects of the pandemic, Mozzocio likes the progress his team has made over the last several months.
“The majority of them, probably 99 percent of them, have been with us throughout the winter,” Mozzocio said. “When we started back up in June, they haven’t really missed a beat.
“The kids have been attentive, and they’ve been eager to work and learn.”
Mozzocio, who is entering his ninth season as the Lancers coach, had to alter his practice schedule a bit because of the pandemic. Neshannock would routinely open with three-a-day practices the first week of practice. The Lancers are now conducting one practice a day.
“We were able to make up some time in recent weeks,” Mozzocio said. “We had a little more meeting time as well to have everything mentally ready.
“We incorporated special teams the last few weeks. Usually, we don’t get into the special teams a lot until we get into camp. You just have to plan ahead and retool your schedule. It’s a little different for everybody.”
Joey Antuono, Spencer Perry, Connor Montgomery and Landen Schaffer all started camp off with impressive performances according to Mozzocio.
“We have some young men that are veterans that will be forces for us,” Mozzocio said. “They have been really doing a great job and putting forth a great effort.”
SHENANGO
Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham says the shortened schedule has been a huge adjustment as he welcomed 33 players on the first day.
“Everybody looks good in small numbers,” he said. “We don’t hit that much in practice. It’s bad enough to lose a player in a game, but we can’t afford to lose anyone in practice. We’re pretty efficient. We get to our spots and have quick whistles.”
Graham said he and his staff have had to make other adjustments as well with social distancing measures in place.
“We try to keep the attention of the kids with segment timers,” he said. “We have 15-20 segments a day. It’s different but it’s what you have to do.
“The expectation is there,” Graham added of the thought of the Wildcats having a good season. “Now we have to get it done.”
UNION
The Scotties routinely battle a numbers battle throughout the season. This year, that problem isn’t as glaring for Union, which welcomed 27 players to camp. That’s an increase of nine players from last year.
“It’s a bit of a welcome surprise,” veteran Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said the increase in numbers. “I’m happy with that number, it gives us flexibility to do things each practice.”
The one thing that didn’t change is the talent level for Union.
“We have some players up here,” Robinson said. “Nobody knows what will go on until the lights go on.
“We have some veterans that we won’t have to worry about. But, even with the 27 guys, it’s still hard to simulate things. We’ll get a look in the scrimmage at what we have.”
The Scotties will have position battles ongoing throughout camp.
“The freshmen are doing well,” Robinson said. “They’re aggressive and they’re trying to learn. Hopefully they’ll be ready to go.”
WILMINGTON
The Greyhounds had 41 players in action on the first day of camp. That number is down from last season’s tally of 43.
“We’re pleased with the amount of kids we had out,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “For a school our size, to have roughly 40 kids says a lot about our community and program to have that many kids interested in football.”
Though there’s a slight drop in the total number, the talent is still there in full force for Wilmington.
“It’s a group that every player on the team really wants to be part of this thing, and dedicate themselves to the team,” Phillian said. “When you practice, you can get every kid some reps and some coaching. It’s a workable number.”
Phillian kept things simple on the first day.
“We go right back to the basics; techniques and fundamentals,” he said. “It’s always an adjustment level.
“Our big focus on the first day of camps is emphasizing the techniques and fundamentals.”
A pair of players opened camp with strong performances, according to Phillian.
“Darren Miller was running the ball well,” Phillian said. “Darren was explosive hitting the hole and he made some great cuts.
“Jake Chimiak really had a great start to the camp. He was extremely physical.”
Wilmington won its fourth consecutive District 10 championship last year, posting an overall mark of 12-1. The Greyhounds, who were bidding for a third straight trip to the state title game, lost to Avonworth in the state semifinals.
“This team is hungrier after coming up one game shy of reaching Hershey,” Phillian said. “One of the team’s beliefs is hungry and humble.
“We have excellent team leadership that continues to show great humility. We always want to show improvement. It’s not where you start but where you ultimately finish the season. This is definitely a hungry team at this point.”
