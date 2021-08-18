Coaches greet 279 players on opening day of practice

The sounds of football rang out around Lawrence County on Monday.
Coaches were yelling. Whistles were blown. And helmets and shoulder pads were colliding.
The first day of high school football practice officially opened for eight Lawrence County high school football programs.
A total of 279 players reported to the opening day of football practice for the county schools. Last year, 305 players suited up and 291 in 2019.
A total of 323 players participated on opening day in 2018. That number was down seven from the 330 that took part in the season-opening practice in 2017. In 2016, a total of 304 came out, with 336 in 2015 and 326 in 2014.
“It’s pretty simple, it’s a hard sport,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said of the lower numbers. “It’s a demanding sport.”
The weather wasn’t completely favorable for area gridders as camp opened. Temperatures remained in the 70s, making it more comfortable than usual on the first day. However, it was a day filled with rain.
“Nowadays with turf, it doesn’t get in the way too much,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “It’s rainy and pretty comfortable. The heat isn’t in the way. It was a good day.”
The weather conditions did deliver a bit of a curveball.
“We had a script of what we wanted to do. But, because of the weather, we felt we had to be fluid with what we do,” veteran Union coach Stacy Robinson said.
The Scotties practice on natural grass outside of the football stadium.
NEW CASTLE
Cowart’s club marched out 47 players in uniform on the first day, a jump from 41 a season ago. The ‘Canes are the lone team to see a jump in numbers from the previous season.
“It’s a good number; it’s fine,” he said. “We would be fine with 57 or 67, too. But, we like the group we have. We have some rough edges to clear out. But we’ll get to work.”
The Red Hurricane, which finished 1-5 overall last year, worked on all three phases of the game Monday — offense, defense and special teams.
“I like what we have,” Cowart said. “It was a good first day. A good introduction of getting live and on the ground.
“We’re pleased with the competitiveness.”
Cowart noted Malik Jefferson and Robert Reid excelled on Monday.
“Malik and Robert stuck out. They had a nice first practice; we’re looking for big things from those guys.”
ELLWOOD CITY
The Wolverines, led by third-year coach Joe Lamenza, had 32 players put the pads on for the first practice. That figure is down three players from a season ago.
“When you take a closer look at the roster, we have a pretty good senior class,” Lamenza said. “We’re only thinking about what we have right now.
“When you look at the big picture, we had a nice middle school team last year and we got 19 freshmen out of that group. We’re hoping to stack a few years like that together and build the program from the ground up.”
The Wolverines balanced their practice time on the first day.
“We typically do offense in the morning and defense in the afternoon,” Lamenza said. “We mix special teams in during the practices.
“We’re practicing with a lot of confidence. We just have to stay healthy. That’s one variable that nobody has any control over.”
Lamenza is looking for his victory as Ellwood’s head coach.
LAUREL
The Spartans suited up 34 athletes on the first day of practice, which is down one from last year.
“I think we’re doing decent on overall numbers,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “I’d like to see a few more linemen on the team. That’s where our biggest concern is on the team.
“They have been working all summer long in the weight room. We are seeing what they can do with the pads on.”
Laurel got back to the postseason last year for the first time since 2017, finishing 5-3 overall.
“We were able to get after it,” Cooper said. “The line play was a big focus to me.
“We have to be able to throw the ball a lot better than we threw it last year. I’m pleased for the most part. Overall, I thought the kids worked hard. There were good battles, and a few people are having a great camp.”
MOHAWK
The Warriors dressed 44 players for the first practice, which is down six players from last year.
“It may be down six players, but we had the most of any double-A team in the area,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “At 44, that puts us up pretty high in our area, too.”
Mohawk is looking to bounce back from a 1-6 season in 2020.
“We have a lot of position battles up front, it’s probably our most competitive line battles we’ve had,” McCutcheon said. “We’re competitive at defensive back. We’re pretty competitive at a lot of positions to this point.”
The Warriors got a wide variety of action in on the opening day.
“We hit it all. We were out there all day,” McCutcheon said. “The morning had a little more offensive focus.
“The afternoon was more defense with some special teams. We’re trying to find a way to compete and stay healthy.”
NESHANNOCK
The Lancers greeted 37 players on the first day, down six from last year.
“We’re pleased with that number,” Mozzocio said. “You always want more guys. But the guys that we have on the team, they all have been there putting the time in; I’m happy with the guys we have.
“We definitely feel we have a great group of kids. They’re not only good football players, but good kids to be around. A lot of fun to be around.”
Mozzocio made sure his team started fresh on the first day.
“We basically went back and hit some of our base stuff,” he said. “It was base formations, base motions, some of our base plays. They repped them out in pads for the first time and let them get used to moving around in pads.”
Neshannock is looking to get back to the postseason after finishing 4-3 a season ago.
“We’re real hungry,” Mozzocio said. “The guys are pretty anxious to get the season started. They have all put a lot of time into the season.
“Last year, if it wasn’t a COVID year, we would have been in the playoffs. We thought we were a good football team. We just didn’t get that opportunity to play in the postseason.”
SHENANGO
The Wildcats had 26 players competing on the first day, which is down seven from last season.
“It’s the lowest total we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Shenango coach Jimmy Graham, who is entering his fourth season at the helm. “You would want to have more guys to stay healthy for opening day and moving forward. But, we’re happy with the 26 we have.
“They’ve worked out all season together. Sometimes quality is better than quantity.”
The Wildcats fashioned a 7-2 mark last year and a berth in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals.
“We worked on everything today. Offense, defense and special teams,” Graham said. “We want to stay fresh on everything and try to keep the kids moving forward.
“I didn’t expect anything different than what they did today. They were here last week for heat week. We saw a little more competition today.”
Graham expects his team to compete throughout the season despite the low numbers.
“Over the last few years we’ve tried to create that expectation of a winning atmosphere. Have pride when you step on the field,” he said. “I think they understand they’re only given so many games during the year.
“We just want to compete at a high level week in and week out.”
UNION
A total of 23 players took the practice field for the Scotties. The number wasn’t much higher last season for Union, which was 27.
“Naturally, we’d like to have more players out,” Robinson said. “There are probably guys in the school that could help us. But when it comes down to it, football is not for everybody.
“We have some talented players and it’s a hard working group. That’s a positive. They come to work, you can’t ask any more than that.”
The Scotties narrowly missed the playoffs last year, compiling a 4-3 overall mark.
Robinson said his team got in some work on offense and defense.
“We’ll hit all our spots the rest of the week,” Robinson said. “It gets sloppy out there (in the rain).
“We have to learn to play in the mud. We may have to play a game in the mud. A lot of teams still don’t have turf. We’re not going to complain about it. It won’t rain forever.”
Seniors stepped up on the first day for Robinson’s squad.
“Nick Vitale, Jackson Clark, Tyler Staub. They were leaders today,” Robinson said. “They had a pep in their step.
“It’s the first day. The young guys had some jitters, but they’ll get better. We’re happy to start off the season almost normal. Where we go from there, I don’t think anyone knows.”
WILMINGTON
The Greyhounds are looking to continue their successful ways as 36 players took the field Monday.
“I think 36 is a good number,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “When you look across the county, the teams are a little smaller now.
“To be at 36 is a good number for us. You’re always looking for quality over quantity. It’s a high quality bunch and we’re happy and encouraged with them.”
Phillian’s first day of practice starts with the basics.
“Day one of camp is heavily focused on fundamental and technique work,” he said. “To do things fully padded, we really go back to the basics.
“We spend a lot of time on fundamental and technique work. I thought we really had a good first day of camp. Our football team was better by the end of the day. That’s the goal, to improve.”
Wilmington finished 10-1 last year, falling to Southern Columbia in the PIAA championship. The Greyhounds claimed their fifth straight District 10 championship last season.
“We’re always looking to be humble and hungry with everything we do,” Phillian said. “They have had great role models and leaders.
“Our senior group feels it’s their time to lead the program. They want to leave their own imprint. With having so many open spots on offense and defense, that has created a great buzz around the program.”
