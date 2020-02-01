Avonworth High girls basketball coach Frank Halloran says he plans to make some lifestyle changes after collapsing at a home game against Neshannock on Thursday night.
Halloran lost consciousness after falling to the court with about 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he underwent a battery of tests.
“It was very scary, but I got a clean bill of health on both my heart and brain,” he said when reached at his home Friday night. “My blood pressure is high and I admit that I don’t take care of myself as much as I should. I didn’t eat before the game and am very fatigued.
“I’ve just been working too many long hours and am worn down.”
Halloran said he was told to make an appointment with his primary care physician.
He added that he remembers little of collapsing.
“We had just scored a basket and I remember my assistant coach saying, ‘Are you OK?’ I said, ‘yes, why?’ He said I staggered and looked like I was going to fall,” Halloran said. “I guess I went down on one knee and he helped me the rest of the way down so I didn’t fall and hit my head.
“All I remember is waking up with about 10 faces staring at me. My wife was at the game and there was a lady there who was a nurse and they were both with me. I think everyone thought I was having a heart attack. It was pretty intense for a few minutes there.”
Halloran, who formerly coached the Community College of Allegheny County men as both assistant and head coach, and with the North Catholic and South Fayette boys as an assistant, said he already has started making changes.
“I just have to be smarter — eat right and lose a few pounds and make sure I get my rest,” he said. “Most coaches say that once the season starts, they are operating on autopilot and forget to take care of themselves.”
Halloran said his opinion of Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski rose significantly after Thursday’s game. Grybowski approached both the officiating crew and Avonworth athletic director Tim Giel after Halloran left by ambulance and said she felt the game should not be completed at that time.
The Lady Lancers were trailing 26-18 when the stoppage occurred. Defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Neshannock (6-5) is fighting for the final available playoff berth in Class 1-3A. The Lady Antelopes are above the Lady Lancers in the standings at 8-3.
“I had a lot of respect for coach Grybowski already, but my thoughts of her are off the charts now. She was right there with me and was totally supportive and caring. At that moment, the game did not matter to her,” Halloran said.
“You can’t expect kids to play after seeing that,” Grybowski said. “It was more than about a game at that point. It was the right thing to do.”
Even so, Halloran said he appreciated that Grybowski made the game secondary at that point.
“She needed that win and it would have been easy for her to take advantage of the situation and say let’s keep on playing knowing my girls were totally rattled. Instead, she said, ‘no, you guys take care of your coach, we’ll come back and finish the game another time.’
“That was just a first-class move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.