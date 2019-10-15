STATE COLLEGE — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s and receiver KJ Hamler’s friendship spans to their days as junior high students.
Although they attended different schools, the duo competed together during high school camps, and Clifford lobbied Hamler to sign with Penn State.
The connection has netted positive results for the Nittany Lions this year as Hamler caught his fifth touchdown of the season on a 22-yard pass from Clifford in Saturday night’s win at Iowa. Hamler leaped into the air at the 4-yard line and launched himself to the end zone. The touchdown reception was the 10th of Hamler’s Penn State career.
“The (cornerback) was the same size as me, so he wasn’t going to tackle me high,” Hamler said. “If he was a bigger dude, I wouldn’t have done it. When I see somebody of my stature, they usually hit at the knees. Basically, I just took a risk, to be honest with you.”
Hamler finished with seven receptions for a team-high 61 yards to extend his reception streak to 19 games. Clifford’s targeted Hamler 38 times through six games, which Hamler’s converted into 26 receptions. Hamler’s posted a team-high 455 yards receiving (75.8 yards per game), and Clifford leads the Big Ten with a 260 yards-per-game average.
Ground gains
Penn State freshman running back Noah Cain rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries to give him back-to-back 100-yard games. He finished with 102 yards against Purdue in Week 5.
Journey Brown received the start against the Hawkeyes, and a total of four running backs tallied carries. Cain’s 22 rushes, however, led all backs and was 10 more than the other three — Brown, Ricky Slade and Devyn Ford — combined. Penn State has held firm to its position of sticking with a running back-by-committee approach, but Cain over the last two weeks has been the most productive of the bunch.
Penn State entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead against Iowa and turned to its ground game. Cain received 15 carries in the final 15 minutes, and he scored on a 5-yard run in the period that preserved the win. He finished the quarter with 67 yards rushing.
“I do think Noah is a down-hill guy,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “Very little indecision. He sticks his foot in the ground, he gets downhill, and he’s always falling forward. We went into this knowing he was going to be our four-minute back, and he continues to do great things. I’m really proud of him, I’m proud of our offensive line.”
Just for kicks
Five of Penn State punter Blake Gillikin’s seven punts on Saturday were downed inside the Iowa 20-yard line. Three were downed inside the Iowa 10-yard line.
Gillikin’s sixth punt of the night traveled 62 yards before being downed at the Iowa 8. The punt was Gillikin’s seventh of 60 yards during his Penn State career, and he now has 47 career punts of 50 yards or more.
Gillikin on Monday was named the Big Ten Conference’s special teams player for the week.
“We understood in that type of game – field position game – it’s OK to punt,” Franklin said.
“And then Blake did a great job of pinning them deep a bunch of times, which was huge.”
