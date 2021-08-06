Clemson, Tennessee highlight Pitt 2021 schedule

By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
CNHI Sports Pennsylvania
Pitt’s 2020 season was a bit of a rollercoaster. Following a 3-0 start, the Panthers lost four consecutive games, including back-to-back one-point losses to North Carolina State and Boston College, but rebounded to win three of their final four to finish the season 6-5.
The Panthers lost several key players to the NFL in the offseason, but the return of quarterback Kenny Pickett and last year’s emergence of wide receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey should give the Panthers a shot at reclaiming the Coastal Division title they won in 2018.
Here’s a look at Pitt’s 2021 football schedule:
•Sept. 4 vs. Massachusetts: Since current Pitt offensive coordinator and former Massachusetts head coach Mark Whipple mutually agreed to part ways following the 2018 season, the Minutemen have won just one game, going 1-11 in 2019 and 0-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season. Last year, they were shut out twice and scored a total of 12 points in four games played. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
•Sept. 11 at Tennessee: The Volunteers have had just one winning season in the past four years. Following a 3-7 campaign in 2020 and an internal investigation that revealed recruiting violations, coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired. Tennessee brought in former Central Florida coach Josh Heupel to replace Pruitt in January. Heupel guided Central Florida to a 12-0 record in 2018 and a 19-5 record during his three seasons in Orlando. It’s expected the Volunteers will employ the same up-tempo offense that Heupel used during his time at UCF, something that Pitt is already familiar with having split a two-game series with the Knights during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Pitt will also be familiar with Tennessee’s probable signal caller: Former Virginia Tech dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennessee during the offseason. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since Sept. 3, 1983 when Foge Fazio’s Panthers topped Johnny Majors’ Volunteers 13-3 in Knoxville.
•Sept. 18 vs. Western Michigan: Pitt and Western Michigan will face off for the first time when the Broncos travel to Heinz Field. Western Michigan finished last year’s abbreviated season with a 4-2 record for a second-place finish in the Western Division behind eventual Mid-American Conference champion Ball State. Pitt’s last game against a MAC opponent came in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl when the Panthers defeated Eastern Michigan 34-30 in coach Pat Narduzzi’s first bowl win.
•Sept. 25 vs. New Hampshire: New Hampshire played only one game in the Colonial Athletic Association’s spring season due to ongoing issues with COVID-19. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 6-5 record that included four consecutive games against ranked Football Championship Subdivision opponents. New Hampshire went 2-2 against those teams, upsetting No. 22 Stony Brook and No. 11 Villanova. The Wildcats are making their first trip to Pittsburgh since 2010.
•Oct. 2 at Georgia Tech: For the third consecutive year, the Panthers will travel to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets. The transition away from former coach Paul Johnson’s option offense has been rocky, with Georgia Tech going 6-16 over the past two seasons under coach Geoff Collins. The Panthers capped off last season with a 34-20 victory in Atlanta. Pitt’s ground attack had its best game of the season as tailback Vincent Davis rushed for 247 yards. The Yellow Jackets were without dynamic running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who missed the game with an injury. Gibbs led the team in all-purpose yards and touchdowns last year, becoming a force not only on the ground, but as a pass catcher.
•Oct. 16 at Virginia Tech: The last three years have seen Pitt and Virginia Tech engage in lopsided battles with the home team coming away the victor each time. Last year, the Panthers stomped on the Hokies 47-14 in their home finale at Heinz Field, despite being without 16 players. Three starting offensive linemen and starting wide receiver Jordan Addison were among the players who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more, while the defense pitched a second-half shutout. With Hooker gone, Virginia Tech will turn over signal calling duties to Braxton Burmeister, another dual-threat quarterback. Burmeister started four games for the Hokies last season, with the team going 3-1 in his starts.
•Oct. 23 vs. Clemson: Since upsetting the No. 2 Tigers in Death Valley in 2016, the Panthers have faced Clemson twice and been outscored 94-27 in those two games. Last year, the Tigers beat Pitt 52-17 in Trevor Lawrence’s last game in Memorial Stadium. Pickett threw three interceptions in the first eight minutes, all of which led to Clemson touchdowns. Like most other teams in college football, Pitt’s defense didn’t have any answers for Lawrence, though the unit held all-ACC running back Travis Etienne to 58 yards on the ground. Lawrence and Etienne have moved on to the NFL, but the task doesn’t get much easier even without those two. Eight Clemson players were named to the preseason all-ACC team. Defensive tackle Bryan Breese is a former No. 1 recruit in the country and was honored as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year following an impressive 2020 campaign.
•Oct. 30 vs. Miami: Pickett made a splash in his first college start as he led the 4-7 Panthers to a 24-14 upset of No. 2 Miami during the 2017 regular-season finale. The loss dropped the Hurricanes out of playoff contention, but the Panthers have been unable to recapture the magic of Pickett’s naked bootleg as they’ve lost the three subsequent contests between the two teams. Pickett missed last year’s game, a 31-19 loss in Miami. D’Eriq King completed just 52 percent of his passes for the Hurricanes, but still threw for four touchdowns. Joey Yellen started in place of the injured Pickett and threw for 277 yards and a touchdown. Pitt got within five points midway through the third quarter before future Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick Quincy Roche sacked Yellen and recovered the ensuing fumble.
•Nov. 6 at Duke: Pitt did not face Coastal Division foe Duke in 2020 due to ACC scheduling procedures related to the pandemic. The Blue Devils have yet to claim victory over the Panthers in the Narduzzi era. The last time the two teams met in 2019, Pitt defeated the Blue Devils 33-30. Pickett threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to V’Lique Carter with 38 seconds remaining to capture the win. The Panthers had led by 23 points in the third quarter, but the offense turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, allowing Duke to take the lead. The Blue Devils finished 2020 with a 2-9 overall record and 1-9 conference record, the worst in coach David Cutcliffe’s career. For the fourth straight year, Duke will have a new starter at quarterback.
•Nov. 11 vs. North Carolina: Pitt went nearly 10 full years between wins over North Carolina before ending their six-game losing streak in 2019, the last time the two teams met. The Panthers topped the Tar Heels, 34-27, in overtime during a Thursday prime-time game at Heinz Field. Pickett threw for 359 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 53 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score on the opening possession of overtime. North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell completed 27 of 43 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Mack Brown and Howell have turned the Tar Heels into the favorites to win the Coastal Division this year.
•Nov. 20 vs. Virginia: The Panthers and Cavaliers will meet for the first time since the opening contest of the 2019 season when Virginia topped Pitt 30-14 at Heinz Field in a game the Panthers led 14-13 at halftime. A third-quarter Pickett interception led to a Virginia touchdown, as the Cavaliers scored 16 unanswered in the second half. Virginia won the Coastal Division in 2019 and remains the reigning champion as the ACC did not utilize divisions last year. •Nov. 27 at Syracuse: Pitt has won seven of its past eight games against the Orange.
