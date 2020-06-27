CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month.
Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with COVID-19. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period.
No one has been hospitalized for the virus, athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said.
Clemson is isolating the recent players who tested positive tests for at least 10 days. Close contacts for those players or staffers have been advised to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
There have been 43 athletes and four staff members among all sports who’ve tested positive.
Dr. Joan Duwve, Director of Public Health at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said South Carolina is now a hot spot in the United States.
On Friday, DHEC announced the second-highest amount virus cases since the outbreak began with 1,273 cases.
• Morehouse College canceled its football and cross country seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President David A. Thomas said scholarships would be honored. The Historically Black College in Atlanta competes at the NCAA Division II in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“Like all of the decisions we’ve made related to COVID-19, this was a difficult one but was made with the health and well-being of our students and community in mind,” Thomas wrote on school website.
Thomas also wrote about the difficulty in safely travelling and hosting games and events while maintaining social distancing.
