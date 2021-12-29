Kelly Cleaver shows no signs of slowing down on the Union High girls basketball team.
Cleaver, a sophomore, has scored at least 20 points for the Lady Scots in each of their last three games.
Cleaver chipped in 21 points in a 50-48 win over Shenango on Dec. 20, grabbing 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Cleaver won the game after draining the winning field goal in overtime.
“It was incredible,” Cleaver said, reacting to making the winning bucket. “All of my family was there. We knew it was a big game going in to it. I did not want to lose.
“It definitely was a really good feeling.”
Cleaver netted 22 points in a 54-17 win over Aliquippa with 11 rebounds and three steals last Wednesday.
“The start of the week pushed us off,” Cleaver said. “It was a really great start, especially coming in like a close game. That kind of gave us the energy to carry in to Aliquippa.”
Cleaver put 20 points on the board with six rebounds and three steals against Mohawk on Dec. 23, winning 52-28.
“Aliquippa, our defense was definitely on that night,” Cleaver said. “Same thing with Mohawk, our defense has been a key in every single game.
“You play a team like Mohawk who’s just constantly three point, three point and to be able to shut that down was really awesome.”
For her efforts, Cleaver was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
The strong week helped keep Union undefeated at 7-0.
“She’s been playing great for us on both sides of the ball,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “She plays on both ends of the floor and has been really huge for us on the glass, shooting touch and also playing defense for us. She’s been really big.
“I think she’s an all-around player.”
Cleaver’s scoring is a testament to the team’s unblemished record.
“Our hearts are all in it,” Cleaver said. “Every single person in the gym wants to win. Every practice is good, every single drill we do we push.
“It’s honestly, really, a whole team effort.”
Cleaver transferred from Shenango and joined Union this year on the court.
“I think she fits in very well with us,” Nogay said. “I think she knew some of the girls prior to moving to Union. They seem to get along and went through a volleyball season together.
“They seemed to all get along and work together as a group.”
Cleaver commented that she has played basketball since the third grade. She also mentioned her father got her involved in the sport.
“I’ve had a basketball in my hand since I can remember,” Cleaver said. “My dad, he played at Westminster in college and he played at Union.”
A daughter of Pam and Jim Cleaver, the sophomore participates in AAU camps over the summer. Cleaver has goals of playing basketball in college for Coastal Carolina.
Cleaver, standing at 6-feet, is a forward for the Lady Scots.
“I like posting up and doing the shifting moves around the basket,” Cleaver said, commenting on her favorite parts of being a forward. “I also like being able to sometimes pull the ball and drive, because a lot of people don’t expect that from someone who’s my size.”
Cleaver has goals of breaking 1,000 points. Her father scored 1,104 points when he played for Union and Kelly Cleaver stated that she wants to surpass that total.
“I don’t know where she stands with points yet,” Nogay said. “Only being a sophomore, we have to look at that. Her scoring touch and shooting touch has gotten tremendously better for us.
“I’m confident in her taking shots all over the floor.”
