Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503 million extension

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million.