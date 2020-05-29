New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.