Thursday night in Cascade Park was chance for students, coaches, parents and fans to do something they largely couldn't all school year — be together.
It also let youngsters get up close and personal with their idols. And it wasn't just the young fans who were in awe, either.
"I was pumped up," master-of-ceremonies Jordon Rooney said before introducing the final team of the night, the state champion New Castle baseball team. "I was canceling meetings, trying to watch games. I felt like, Oh, that's Rocco (Bernadina, New Castle's star pitcher). I don't know Rocco, but I felt like I knew him. This team just took the county by storm, the WPIAL. They had everyone hyped and in a good mood."
The Celebration of Champions, originally a brainchild of New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, brought together district- and state title-winning teams to commemorate an unprecedented run Lawrence County teams had during the fall, winter and spring sports. There were also food trucks, vendors, face painting and the chance for students from different schools to meet up. Each individual and team champion was introduced by Rooney to applause from the crowd before having their photo taken by Clark's Studio on the train station stage.
"In the most difficult year, you had the greatest success," Vince Sortino, WPIAL assistant to the executive director said. "You all should be very, very proud of yourself."
County teams won WPIAL and District 10 championships in football, cross country, boys and girls basketball, competitive cheer, hockey, track and field and baseball, as well as a host of individual champions. Shenango's Carmen Medvit (cross country), Laurel's Grant MacKay (wrestling), Neshannock's Conner McBeth (swimming), Wilmington's Connor Vass-Gal (track and field) and the Red Hurricane baseball team all won gold medals at the state level.
After the 'Canes were introduced, all the athletes returned on and in front of the stage for a group photo. A fireworks display concluded the night's festivities.
