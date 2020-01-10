Cervelli finalizes $2 million, 1-year contract with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Catcher Francisco Cervelli finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins on Thursday to provide depth behind Jorge Alfaro.
Cervelli played in 48 games last year for the Pirates and Braves. He is a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.
To make room on the roster, the Marlins designated outfielder Austin Dean for assignment.
The Marlins are still in the market to add to their bullpen before spring training begins next month.
The Marlins finished the 2019 season 57-105 overall. They were last in the National League East Division, finishing 40 games behind division champ Atlanta.
