While Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will not only be for first place in the AFC North, it also could be for early fan bragging rights.
The two bitter rivals and cities, separated by a few hours drive, take center stage as CBS' national game at 1 p.m. The CBS production team is searching out any rifts in "houses divided" — that is, households that have both Browns fans and Steelers fans in them — or perhaps it's just two neighbors who fly dueling team flags outside. If that's you, CBS wants to see just how deep the rivalry goes.
Send any photos to producer Ryan Pavlicek at ryanpavlicek@ymail.com for a chance to be featured during Sunday's game.
