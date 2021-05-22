By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
BUTLER — Shenango High baseball coach Larry Kelly wanted to get off to a quick start in his team’s WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal game.
The Wildcats did that and more.
Shenango jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and never looked back in an 8-0 rout of rival Neshannock at Butler’s Pullman Park on Friday.
The win puts the Wildcats (18-2) into the semifinals against Carmichaels (17-1) at 2 p.m. Monday at Shaler. The Mikes beat Chartiers-Houston 7-2 in another quarterfinal game Friday.
The Wildcats pushed across their four runs in the second with just one infield hit to go along with three walks and two errors with Josh Pallerino on the mound for Neshannock.
“It’s always important to take the lead in a playoff game and today proved the way we do it,” Kelly said. “We grind it out. The culture of our team is that we are very disciplined at the plate. We make you throw strikes and if you don’t, we’ll take our walks.”
Shane Cato went the distance for Shenango, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out eight.
“He threw a shutout and the heat index had to be in the high 90s on that artificial turf field,” Kelly said. “The heat just resonates off of it.”
The Wildcats managed just four singles by Cre Calabria, Tyler Kamerer, Braeden D’Angelo and Gabe Yanssens. The Lancers managed three, with doubles from Michael Morelli and Grant Melder and a single from a single from Michael Altmyer.
“When we got runners in scoring position, we drove them in,” Kelly said. “You can’t strike out in that situation. We had professional at-bats with guys in scoring position. We worked walks with the bases loaded that resulted in RBIs.
“Neshannock made some really good defensive plays, their outfield especially, on balls that could have gone for doubles and triples.”
Kelly said the toughest part for him about Friday’s game was going up against his longtime friend and fellow coach, John Quahliero, who has announced his retirement.
“He’s like my little brother. I told him before the game, ‘I love you, brother’ and I meant it. It’s a shame we had to meet in the quarterfinals,” Kelly said.
“He’s a great coach. He’s been out there for 25 years. The program will not be the same without him. He’s so dedicated. He coaches those kids year-round. Neshannock is as good as it is because of John Quahliero’s influence.”
Friday was Quahliero’s 50th birthday. When the game ended, there was a party in his honor at his home.
“I’m not real happy, but in the grand scheme of things, to have my family around me means everything right now,” he said. “We prepared and prepared and just didn’t play. But hats off to Larry Kelly and Shenango, what a team. I coached five of his kids in the summer and every one of their parents came over after the game and thanked me.
“We have such a mutual respect. It is a rivalry, but a friendly rivalry. If I had to lose to anyone, I would have picked Shenango. Now we’re rooting for them. They are a public school, which I respect greatly. I want to see them win it all, they deserve it.”
Quahliero said the Lancers will be much better in the future for what they went through on Friday.
“It was very emotional for me on that final out,” he said. “My whole life has been devoted to this, but I know that it’s time. My family needs me more than baseball right now. Going into the playoffs, out of nine starters, not one had one varsity at-bat or one inning on the mound in the playoffs. J.A. (Quahliero’s son) had four innings defensively. Josh Pallerino had back issues this week, but he wanted the ball. And J.A. of course, played all season with a torn ACL and meniscus from the first game. And when you have a kid like Shane Cato on the mound, you know you’re not going to score five, six or seven runs so you can’t give up that many, either.”
“The playoffs are a whole different atmosphere. These kids grew today. I won’t be there to help them, but I think they’ll make some noise.”
Kelly scouted the Carmichaels game after his team was done playing Friday.
“They’re good, very good, but the teams in our conference like Neshannock and Laurel are as good as we’ve seen so far,” he said. “Carmichaels is not a better team than Neshannock or Laurel.”
Zach Herb will pitch against Carmichaels.
“My guys are ready,” Kelly said. “Then we’ll have Shane Cato to go against Seton- La Salle.”
Seton-La Salle? But what about Carmichaels, coach?
“You always assume you’re going to win, you never assume otherwise,” Kelly said. “My motto is ‘if you can, you will.’ “
Kelly said that players, coaches and fans are looking forward to what is to come.
“I’m excited for the kids,” he said.
“We had probably 1,000 people in the stands for this game. Neshannock brings a large contingent and so does Shenango.
“It’s just a great time.”
