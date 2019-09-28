Shenango High’s defense and special teams gave visiting Mohawk a couple of gifts Friday night.
The Wildcats’ special teams surrendered a 32-yard punt return that led to a Mohawk field goal, and later fumbled away a punt return of their own. The latter miscue was compounded by a fourth-down, roughing-the-passer penalty five plays later that set the stage for the Warriors’ only touchdown.
Still, the ‘Cats’ offense brought something for Mohawk as well.
That was an aerial attack sparked by Shenango sophomore quarterback Tino Campoli, who completed 15 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 20-10 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference win over the Warriors on Homecoming at Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium.
Campoli’s 15 completions were a season high for the county’s leading passer, and he connected with Jason Kraner — the county’s leading receiver — nine times for 136 yards and one TD. Kraner’s totals were season highs as well.
“We did pretty good on defense,” Shenango head coach Jimmy Graham said. “If we hold a team to 10 points, I feel like we should win. We have some offensive weapons that I think we can at least score 10. We’re still waiting on our offense to have that break-out game.
“We’re thinking we’re capable of scoring more, but we get behind the chains. Field position, we really couldn’t get any good starting field position tonight. I feel like we were on the negative side of the field starting every possession (five of Shenango’s first six possessions started at or inside the 20, and the sixth started at the 24).
Nonetheless, with the Wildcats (2-2 in the conference, 4-2 overall) trailing 3-0 with just over a minute to go in the first half, and the ball on their own 20, Graham opened it up. Campoli hit 4 of 6 passes to fuel a seven-play, 80-yard march that he capped with 21-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Martin.
The fireworks continued in the second half, with Campoli finding Kraner on a 33-yard touchdown pass in the third period and on a 38-yarder in the fourth that set up a 32-yard Reis Watkins touchdown run three plays later.
Watkins finished with 104 yards on 19 carries.
“They did a good job scouting us and probably saw that the last few weeks we were running the ball pretty well,” Graham said. "I felt at that point, let’s just see what happens. We had a couple of timeouts in our pocket, and they gave us a little bit of cushion. We had some short passes here and there, hit a post and it kind of worked out in our favor that we were able to do that.
“The line played really well this game. The last few games we didn’t have much time and did a lot more scrambling and we’ve been trying to focus in on correcting that.”
The Campori-To-Martin TD pass just before halftime gave Shenango some momentum at intermission, but Mohawk (0-5, 0-6) took it back on its opening drive of the third. That 69-yard march was stitched together by Shenango’s fumbled punt return on one fourth down, and the Wildcats’ roughing the passer infraction on the ensuing fourth down. Three plays later, Cory Brown ran it in from 17 yards out to give the Warriors a short-lived 10-7 advantage.
Shenango scored on its next drive to reclaim the lead for good.
“We got some momentum going in at half, then we came out and gave it back,” Graham noted. “They had like three drives before we touched the ball because we shot ourselves in the foot again, but we were able to overcome it. I’m excited to see that game where we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. I think we’re on the cusp of it. “
Mohawk head coach Tim McCutcheon expressed similar thoughts.
“We have the potential to be a good team, but we’re not right now,” he said. “It’s been the same story for us all year. We can play with everyone. We’ve been in most games the majority of the time. Unfortunately, we give up the big plays and we’re unable to make our own big plays right now.
“We feel like we easily could be 3-1 if we were able to get out of own way sometimes. We’ve been able to stop most teams’ running games, we’ve been in most games late, we’ve just given up big plays and we haven’t been able to get our own big plays.”
