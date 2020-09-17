By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
It isn’t something often seen in high school golf circles.
Neshannock and Shenango played to a sudden-death tie in a WPIAL Section 5 showdown on Wednesday at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Shenango ended up prevailing in the 215-215 deadlock when Tommy George and Brayden Cast won in sudden death over Liam Kosior and Justin Lockley.
“In 21 years of coaching, (former coach) John Dado said he can only remember this happening one other time,” first-year Wildcats coach Ray Alexander said. “The kids were all celebrating. It was exciting.”
Veteran Lancers coach Mike Kirkwood agreed it was a rarity. “I can remember it happening maybe three times in 17 years,” Kirkwood said. “It really was something to witness.”
In the sudden death, each team selected two players to play the first two holes, with aggregate scores.
Neshannock was up by a stroke after the first hole after pars by Kosior and Lockley. George had an opening par, while Cast bogeyed.
Then came the Par 3 No. 2 hole.
“Their guys two-putted for pars and our guys bogeyed and they ended up winning by one,” Kirkwood said.
“Even though I would have liked to have won, it really was a great match.”
George and Cast shot 39s for the victors, while Vince Sibeto added a 41, Zach Herb a 46 and Tommy Presnar a 50.
For Neshannock (6-3) Kosior had a 40, Lockley a 41, Sam Ball a 43, Paul Litrenta a 45 and Steven Schaville a 46.
Mohawk 210, Union 238
Over the front nine at Stonecrest, Jack Barth shot a 3-over-par 38, Mason Hopper a 40, Jackson Miller a 42, Keigan Hopper a 44 and Kaden Young a 46.
For the losers, Zach Chornenky shot 46, Jaiden Poerio 47, Sully Egbert 48, Rocco Galmarini 48 and Conner Eckert 49.
