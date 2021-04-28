Cato 'checks all of the boxes' for 'Cats

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Shane Cato is having the season of a lifetime for the Shenango High baseball team.
Last week, the senior shortstop/pitcher batted .600 in three wins by the Wildcats.
He is hitting .531 on the season and has an on-base percentage of .714. On the mound, he is 4-1 with 49 strikeouts in 27 innings.
For his efforts, Cato has been named Lawrence County’s high school athlete of the week by the New Castle News sports staff.
In two wins over South Side Beaver and a victory over Central Valley, Cato had three doubles and a triple, two stolen bases and four RBI.
In the first victory against South Side, an 8-1 decision, the son of Shari and Chuck Cato, gave up one run and struck out 11 with one walk.
Second in WPIAL Section 2-2A in batting average, he is first in on-base percentage in the section at .639, third in RBIs with 20, second in stolen bases with seven in eight attempts and seventh in runs with 14.
Shenango is in first place in WPIAL Section 2-2A with a 6-1 record, 11-2 overall.
“Shane is the real deal,” first-year coach Larry Kelly said. “He checks all of the boxes. To me, he’s the MVP of our section. I don’t know of another player who does what he does. He has it all — he’s going to Grove City and wants to be a dentist.
“His GPA is over 4.0. He’s the kind of kid that whatever he sets his sights on, he will achieve.”
At age 67, Kelly said he is enjoying his first season as a head varsity coach.
“This group is very coachable. They are high character young men with laser focus,” Kelly said. “I believe that the best players are the smartest, especially with the chess match between batter and pitcher.
“They keep me young and make me laugh,” he added. “At 67, I’m old enough to be their grandfather — probably the oldest first-year coach around — but they don’t seem to mind.”
