By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields will return to the Nittany Lions’ football program for a fifth season.
Castro-Fields previously accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
“Where the heart is willing, it will find a thousand ways. A firm believer in everything having its season,” Castro-Fields said in a tweet Saturday. “All in, See you inna Fall.”
Castro-Fields logged three starts this season before missing the remainder of the year with an undisclosed injury. As a veteran in Penn State’s secondary, Castro-Fields’ impact was still felt from the sideline.
“He’s a great leader for all of us — giving us tips and seeing everything from his point of view,” Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis said of Castro-Fields. “He’s been here a while, so he knows a lot more than I do and everybody else does. He brings another level of intelligence. ”
Castro-Fields played in 34 contests during his four-year career. After playing in seven games during the 2017 season as a freshman, he saw action in 12 games both as a sophomore and a junior. In four years, he’s accumulated 106 total tackles to go with 19 pass deflections, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
Castro-Fields recorded 12 stops and one pass deflection in 2020 before suffering an injury. He still earned distinction as an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by conference coaches and members of the media.
Last season, he garnered accolades as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by media members.
Castro-Fields is the first Penn State upperclassman to publicly announce he plans to use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, which was granted to all student-athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Run it back roomie,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford tweeted in response to Castro-Fields’ announcement.
(0) comments
