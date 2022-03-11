CLARION — Michael Wells. That was the not-so-secret weapon the New Castle High boys basketball team had up its sleeve to defeat Central Mountain on Friday.
The Red Hurricane cruised to an 85-34 PIAA Class 5A victory against Central Mountain behind a career-high 41 points from Wells.
“He was outstanding tonight,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of Wells. “It was Mike playing within the flow of everything. Walking into 3s at the right time off of our sets, finishing the transition, finishing around the hoop, our execution was pretty good. It was a good night.”
Said Wells, “My team was just finding me and I was pretty much making everything, you know, it’s just one of those nights that shots just fell for everyone and me especially,” Wells said. “I think we worked on that a lot at practice. We really focused on shooting this week because it’s obviously one of the biggest keys to our success. (Communication) was excellent, the guys were just talking, we knew situations, we knew their plays, we were talking on defense, we probably made four or five mistakes maybe but it was great communication all around on offense and defense from every single one of our guys.
“Our coaches put in hours of work watching film. That’s the thing we take really serious, we want to prepare just as hard as them. Whenever they’re watching film for nine, 10 hours we really want to make them feel like they did that for a good cause.”
Isaiah Boice chipped in 15 points for the ‘Canes (25-2).
New Castle held the Wildcats (14-12) to eight points in the first quarter to take the lead and never looked back.
“I thought we played well. I thought they (Central Mountain) were a bit outmatched if I’m being honest,” Blundo said. “At that point and time you want to play to your standard and do what you’re supposed to do and I think we did that tonight; that’s all I could ask from my guys. We came in here, took care of business, now there’s eight teams left and we’re one of them and that’s enough for me.”
Wells continued racking up tallies in the second quarter. With 2:14 left in the first half, Wells nailed a 3-pointer to force the mercy rule while the ‘Canes went into halftime leading 51-17.
Central Mountain continued to trail New Castle at the end of the third quarter, 75-29. New Castle grabbed 36 rebounds and handed out 28 assists.
“I have to look at the numbers but I would’ve bet that 70 to 80 percent of our baskets tonight were assisted,” Blundo said. “That’s a sign of good basketball when that’s happening. Isaiah played good, Mike Graham played good, (Jonathan Anderson) played good, Cahmari (Perkins) played really well as did (DaJaun Young) and Nick (Wallace). It was a team effort, you know, but obviously Mike (Wells) was outstanding.”
Hayden Pardoe led the Wildcats with seven points.
Blundo benched his starters at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give extended minutes to his bench. The Wildcats pulled their starting lineup with less than two minutes left.
New Castle will face off against Penn Hills in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
“I still think we made some mistakes that they didn’t make us pay on,” Blundo said. “Those same mistakes we’ll pay next game so we have to make sure we don’t. At this point now, it’s about two really good days of preparation and understanding that it’s uncommon to be where you’re at so the effort has to be uncommon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.