By Associated Press
The Arizona Cardinals have added one of the NFL’s top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.
The Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn’t been officially announced. The NFL’s business year begins Wednesday, when the trade can be completed.
Houston also gets a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Cardinals get a fourth-round pick.
The 27-year-old Hopkins gives the Cardinals a premier receiver to add to a promising core on offense, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and potentially running back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag earlier Monday.
Hopkins’ reaction to the trade on social media appeared positive. Several Cardinals players also shared their approval: Murray responded with a “ LET’S GET RIGHT! @DeAndreHopkins “ while Kirk added “ 10 + 11 + 13 = SCARY SIGHT. Welcome to the squad bro let’s eat! “
NFL DRAFT IS STILL ON
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed.
The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.
The NFL said it is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.
