The University of Pittsburgh football team showed its support for Kosey Fennick at Heinz Field on Thursday night.
Kosey, 9, and a fourth-grader at Laurel Elementary School, served as an honorary captain for the Panthers game against the University of North Carolina, overseeing the coin toss at midfield. Make-a-Wish, in conjunction with Pitt athletics, granted the wish.
Kosey, a son of Jonathan and Vaseffa Fennick of Scott Township, has been battling cancer of the cerebellum and brain stem since April 2018 and has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy through UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
An MRI on Monday showed the tumor to be stable.
Kosey recently made high honor roll at Laurel Elementary.
