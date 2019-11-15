CAPTAIN KOSEY Laurel student granted wish to oversee coin toss at Pitt game

Kosey Fennick walks to midfield at Heinz Field on Thursday night with, from left, Pitt captains, Maurice Ffrench, Dane Jackson, Saleem Brightwell and Jimmy Morrissey, and former player honorary captain Dennis Briggs.

 Contributed | Pete Madia 

The University of Pittsburgh football team showed its support for Kosey Fennick at Heinz Field on Thursday night.

Kosey, 9, and a fourth-grader at Laurel Elementary School, served as an honorary captain for the Panthers game against the University of North Carolina, overseeing the coin toss at midfield. Make-a-Wish, in conjunction with Pitt athletics, granted the wish.

Kosey, a son of Jonathan and Vaseffa Fennick of Scott Township, has been battling cancer of the cerebellum and brain stem since April 2018 and has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy through UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

An MRI on Monday showed the tumor to be stable.

Kosey recently made high honor roll at Laurel Elementary.

