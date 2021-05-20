BUTLER — The New Castle High baseball team came alive offensively Wednesday.
The Red Hurricane banged out 11 total hits en route to a 13-5 WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff win over Indiana at Pullman Park.
“It was a great day for us,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “We didn’t have any errors in the field. Our outfield played very solid.
“The bats were great today. The kids went up there with confidence. It shows the maturity of our team; it shows how much they want it. Everyone went up there with a purpose today. They were swinging for the fences.”
The seventh-seeded ‘Canes (11-9) advanced to take on second-seeded West Mifflin on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The Titans (12-4) had a first-round bye.
Logan Gibson had three hits, including a home run, for New Castle. He swatted a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his first blast of the season. Gibson finished with four RBIs.
Donny Cade collected three hits and four RBIs for the ‘Canes. Cade also had a triple.
Anthony Miller recorded two hits and two RBIs for the winners.
Rocco Bernadina went the distance to pick up the victory, his third of the season. Bernadina allowed five hits and five earned runs with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Bernadina threw 83 pitches.
“Rocco threw a tremendous game,” Cook said. “His pitch location was phenomenal. His velocity was phenomenal. He hit 94 (miles per hour) at one point, and he averaged 91 to 93 on the day.”
The ‘Canes, leading 6-3, broke the game open with a six-run inning in the bottom of the fourth. The 10th-seeded Little Indians (11-7-1) had three runners cross home in the top half of the inning to climb back into it.
George Joseph walked to open the fourth inning for New Castle, the first of three straight walks to open the frame. Miller delivered a two-run double. Cade singled to get on base and he stole second.
Gibson hit his homer to put New Castle in command.
“It was a crazy game,” Cook said. “It was fun. Everyone was so energetic. It’s a huge win for us.
“When you get guys on base with no outs, you see the team start to get into it. It becomes contagious in the dugout. Then the bats get hot.”
New Castle scored three runs in the first, three in the third, six in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Indiana plated three tallies in the fourth and two in the sixth.
