Westinghouse fell into a trap Friday night.
New Castle High’s patented trapping defense helped the Red Hurricane turn a three-point lead into a 66-47 victory by forcing 19 Bulldog turnovers on the opening night of the New Castle Boys Basketball Tipoff Classic at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“We got a couple of turnovers and hit a couple 3s,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We started getting it the other way. When you work as hard as they did to get back into the game, and then we knock down some 3s, it deflates them a bit.”
New Castle took a 31-22 lead at the half, only to see Rafeik Sirmons score six points and Troy Lainer add a bucket to trim the deficit to 33-30 less than two minutes into the second half.
“Westinghouse plays hard,” Blundo said. “They did a lot right. Troy Lainer is a good player. I thought they hit some really tough shots. Credit to them.”
Then the ‘Canes turned up the pressure and Sheldon Cox caught fire from behind the arc.
New Castle forced seven Westinghouse turnovers in the quarter, and Cox hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the hosts take a 48-41 lead after three.
“Coach put us in our trap and told us to go to work,” sophomore forward Michael Wells said. “We practiced it all week. We were able to build the lead off turnovers.”
The 'Canes kept the pressure on in the final stanza, forcing four turnovers in outscoring the Bulldogs, 18-6, to seal the victory.
“It feels great to get this one,” Wells said. “It boosts our confidence. This game is really going to help us down the road. Westinghouse is going to be one of the best teams we play this year. They’re very athletic and really long. They do a lot of things right.”
Wells led New Castle with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Cox chipped in with 23 points. Freshman Isaiah Boice finished with 14 points in his varsity debut.
“(Wells and Cox) are two very good basketball players and they shot it well,” Blundo said. “Isaiah is a freshman, but plays well beyond his years.”
Lainer paced the Bulldogs with 17 points. Darius Bruce (11 points) and Sirmons (10) each scored in double figures.
New Castle opened the game with a 9-1 spurt, with Wells scoring all nine points. Westinghouse was able to get its offense going and trim the deficit to 18-12 after one.
Wells scored 10 of the ‘Canes’ 13 points in the second quarter as New Castle took a nine-point lead at the break.
“It was a season opener,” Blundo said. “We were erratic and turned the ball over. We shot the ball well in spurts. But, we did enough to win a basketball game.”
New Castle played without top returning scorer Demetris McKnight, who averaged 13.4 points per game a season ago.
“Demetris is no longer with us,” Blundo said.
WESTINGHOUSE (47)
Rafeik Sirmons 5 0-2 10, Avery Wise 1 0-0 2, Troy Lainer 5 7-9 17, Timothy Jones 0 1-2 1, Amari Richardson 1 0-0 2, Darius Bruce 5 1-1 11, Khalil Jeter 2 0-0 4, Pernell Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Devonnte Livingston 0 0-0 0, Malik Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-14 47.
NEW CASTLE (66)
Michael Wells 10 2-5 25, Michael Graham 1 0-1 2, Donny Cade 0 0-0 0, Sheldon Cox 8 1-2 23, Isaiah Carter 1 0-2 2, Isaiah Boice 4 3-4 14, Jonathon Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-14 66.
WESTINGHOUSE 12 10 19 6 — 47
NEW CASTLE 18 13 17 18 — 66
3-point goals — New Castle 12 (Cox 6, Wells 3, Boice 3).
