The New Castle High boys basketball team raced out to an early 18-point lead on visiting Moon and set up for a last shot in the first quarter Friday at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
The Red Hurricane shot the ball with seven seconds left — too early, according to coach Ralph Blundo, leading to a Moon basket the other way. New Castle (6-0 section, 13-1 overall) won in the 70-56 WPIAL Section 2-5A matchup, but Blundo wasn’t happy with his team’s performance — scheduling a Saturday practice before the ‘Canes travel to Seneca Valley for a third game in five days.
“We’ve got to get better,” said Blundo, whose team is on a 10-game win streak. “I know what this team is capable of, but you go from a good team to a really average team really fast when you don’t compete and play at a high level and be focused and engaged on what you’re supposed to be doing.”
New Castle led Moon (1-5, 4-11) 21-5 after one quarter. Moon managed only one point until scoring two buckets in the final 14 seconds. Elijah Guillory led the Tigers with 31 points.
“My opinion is that they should understand that a little better than they did (Friday),” Blundo said. “We’ll see where it goes from here but we’ll find a way to get better (Saturday) because if we don’t we’ll get drilled by Seneca Valley.”
In the third quarter, the issues started appearing. By the end of third, New Castle’s 18-point lead over Moon shrunk to 13.
“I don’t want to discredit Moon because they obviously played well but I don’t think we competed real hard,” Blundo said. “I thought once it got to 19-1 that we didn’t play like a veteran team is supposed to play, a mature team is supposed to play. It’s disappointing to me.”
Lack of guarding the ball and movement was an issue for New Castle.
“We just got stuck and the ball got stuck and we just did a little bit too much one-on-one trying to beat guys off the dribble instead of just playing through our offense, letting the game coming to us,” Blundo said. “Just a bad overall performance, just not good. We have to improve on it. The effort has to be better and the competitive spirit has to be better.”
Blundo said the ball movement has to be better offensively.
“We didn’t guard the ball,” Blundo said. “That’s just competing. I have athletic kids who can all defend. If they’re competing, it’ll make it much harder on them, but we didn’t guard the ball and that’s that.”
Isaiah Boice paced New Castle with 18 points and Jonathan Anderson and Michael Wells chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.
“We came in just trying to stop them from getting to the bucket and having better traps,” Boice said. “Our momentum just went down and I don’t know why. They scored that first bucket in the second half and our momentum just dropped everyone just stopped. No one was playing defense. Definitely a lot of miscommunication.”
The ‘Canes led at the half, 36-18.
