The New Castle High football team is ready for another playoff trip.
The Red Hurricane locked up the program’s seventh consecutive postseason berth last Friday with a 56-7 Northwest Eight Conference home win over Ambridge.
New Castle’s win earned the team a date with Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs on the Leopards’ home field.
“I think they’re an excellent football team,” said ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart, who is in his eighth season at the helm. “They’re very good in all aspects of the game.
“They’re 8-1 on purpose. It’s not an accident. We will have our hands full on Friday.”
Sixth-seeded New Castle (6-4) finished tied for third in the conference with Knoch and Montour, with all going 4-3 in league play. Knoch missed the playoffs on tiebreakers. The ‘Canes received the third seed out of the league by virtue of head-to-head wins over the Knights and Spartans.
Third-seeded Belle Vernon went 6-1 in the Big Eight and 8-1 overall. The Leopards’ lone loss came against top-seeded Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 34-7.
“I don’t have any question about it. The Northwest Eight is a quality league,” Cowart said when assessing the level of play in the league. “There’s no easy Friday night in our league.
“We always feel ready for competition in a tournament-style setting. We’ve had quite a few Fridays like that throughout the year.”
Jared Hartman, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior quarterback, directs the Leopards’ offensive attack. Hartman is 91 of 122 through the air for 1,266 yards, with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“Jared is an excellent quarterback,” Cowart said. “I think he’s big and capable of running the ball if he has to.
“He orchestrates the offense very well. He’s the point guard on their offense. He can distribute the ball to their skill guys and their skill guys are really good.”
Larry Callaway, a 6-0, 190-pound senior running back, paces Belle Vernon’s ground game.
Callaway has rolled up 715 rushing yards on 91 attempts with 16 touchdowns.
“He’s a stud,” Cowart said of Callaway. “Good running backs are running backs that will get all the yards they can and then some.
“Callaway has the capability of being a home run hitter. He has good speed and athleticism.”
The Leopards are averaging 49 points a game, which is second in the WPIAL among all classifications. West Greene (Class 1A) is averaging 50.2 points a game.
“The guys they have up front pave the way for Callaway, “Cowart said. “They make you defend every inch of the field.
“They can be multiple and they can run heavy sets, too. They will test you at the point of attack.”
Opposing teams have struggled this season to get things going against Belle Vernon’s defense. The Leopards are giving up just 10.4 points a game.
“They’re a four-man front and they’re aggressive,” Cowart said of Belle Vernon’s defensive unit. “They will come after you with extra people at times and their linebackers are very good players.
“They have a really good back end of their defense and their skill guys do a good job. Their defensive ends keep everything inside.”
Michael Wells, a 6-3, 200-pound sophomore quarterback/defensive back, leads the ‘Canes offensively.Wells is 74 of 158 through the air for 1,377 yards with 13 scores and seven interceptions.
Demetris McKnight, a 6-0, 200-pound senior running back/wide receiver/safety, adds balance to New Castle’s attack.
McKnight ranks third in the county in rushing with 1,038 yards on 177 totes.
“Demetris and Mike have put together strong regular seasons for us,” Cowart said. “Mike gives us the potential to stretch the defense in the vertical passing game.
“Those guys have done a good job for us all year. They have made plays all year for us and we’ll need more of that on Friday.”
Cowart said his team is as healthy as they have been since the second week of the year.
“We’ll be fully operational with all hands on deck,” he said.
New Castle is looking for its first playoff win since a 38-17 decision over Ringgold in the WPIAL semifinals in 2016 and the program’s 746th career verdict.
“We’ll have to take care of the ball offensively and play clean, mistake-free football,” Cowart said. “We will have to limit the big plays.
“Belle Vernon has the tendency to tilt the field with their special teams. They have good return units. We have to dictate the pace of play, too, and we have to take care of opportunities when they are presented.”
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to meet the survivor of the South Fayette-West Mifflin matchup on Nov. 8 in the semifinals at a time and site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.