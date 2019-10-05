The New Castle High football team never found its rhythm Friday night.
Blackhawk wouldn’t allow it.
The Cougars dominated ball possession, went up early and never allowed the Red Hurricane back in the game in a 26-6 win in a WPIAL Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference battle at Taggart Stadium.
“They played the football they wanted to play. It’s a testament to the coaches they have on their staff and the players they have,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “They played their brand of football and we couldn’t flip the script the way we were intending to do. That shows up on the scoreboard.”
Blackhawk (4-2 conference, 4-3 overall) got a big break on its first possession. The Cougars punted, but the ball deflected off a New Castle player. They recovered the ball at the ’Canes’ 22. Four plays later, Marques Watson-Trent scored on a 3-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
“That was a big moment early,” Cowart said. “In games, moments like that happen and I don’t think we responded well enough tonight.”
It had a cascading effect. After stopping New Castle (2-2, 4-3) on its next two possession, Blackhawk engineered a pair of scoring drives. The final one gave the team a 19-0 edge late in the first half.
The 'Canes are now tied for fourth in the conference with Montour. The top four teams go to the playoffs. New Castle does own the tiebreaker against Montour.
“This is a tough place to play and it always has been. For us, it was all about coming out quickly,” Blackhawk coach Zach Hayward said. “Early in the season, we didn’t do that and we’d get behind. For us, it was coming out and delivering that first punch and playing with the lead, rather than from behind.”
The ’Canes got a spark before halftime when they broke the shutout. Michael Wells found Sheldon Cox for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 to go. The score was set up by a 64-yard Wells bomb to Donny Cade.
But, those were all the points New Castle generated. The team had the ball deep in Blackhawk territory twice late in the second half, but came away empty.
“We certainly didn’t make enough plays on either side of the ball and they dictated the pace of play,” Cowart said. “They got us off the field, offensively, and we were incapable of getting them off the field on defense.”
The ’Canes did not help their cause with 16 accepted penalties for 153 yards.
“We littered the field with penalties again. When you play any team and you have that amount of mistakes before and after the snap, it’s an indication that we, as a staff, are not doing a good enough job of teaching our guys how to play correct football,” Cowart said. “We were outcoached, outhit and outplayed in every facet of the game. It’s disappointing on our behalf as a coaching staff. I have to do a better job of making them understand what we are expecting from our players and our team.
“When you look up and down the rosters, it’s an evenly matched game. It’s not a 26-6 game. We just didn’t play good enough football to come out with a win tonight.”
Blackhawk rushed for 225 yards, while New Castle was limited to 67. Demetris McKnight, who sat out the first offensive and defensive series with an ankle injury, played, but was limited to 41 yards on the ground.
“He is banged up. At this time of year, that happens. We’re banged up, but you have to play and we have to do a better job of getting our guys to play and understand what we need to do on both sides of the ball,” Cowart said. “This one is on me as a head coach. We have to be better next week. The lucky thing is we have another chance to lick our wounds and fix our mistakes, but no one is going to feel sorry for us.”
