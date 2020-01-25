AMBRIDGE — The New Castle High basketball team was hoping to make a statement in the WPIAL 2-4A title race on Friday night.
The Red Hurricane did that and more.
New Castle moved into a second-place tie with Ambridge with a convincing 63-46 road rout of the Bridgers.
Blackhawk is a game up in the win column in the section standings at 7-2, followed by the ‘Canes and Ambridge, both at 6-3. Quaker Valley is fourth at 5-3.
New Castle (11-5 overall) led 17-9 after one quarter and 38-14 at the half.
“I can’t even point to one person who dominated for us — I guess if you’re up 38-14, everyone is playing well,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “We just played great on both ends of the floor in the first half. We made open shots and rebounded well and the defense was in the right places. They had 16 first-half turnovers and a lot of that was due to our pressure.”
New Castle fell behind 5-0 in the game’s opening minutes before going on a 38-9 run.
“We called a quick timeout to reset things and Michael Wells came right back out and hit a huge 3, then Donny Cade hit one, then Isaiah Boice hit another one,” Blundo said. “Sheldon Cox was a monster on the boards tonight and Michael Graham played his best game of the year.
“And our fans just overwhelmed theirs,” he added. “The crowd was great and really got behind us.”
The Bridgers closed the gap a bit in the second half, but the ‘Canes’ lead was never seriously threatened.
“Managing the game in the second half was key,” Blundo said. “We had to be sure not to get too passive. We shortened the game and made sure we took good shots and took advantage of our opportunities.”
Wells led New Castle with 17 points, while Boice, who is just a freshman, added 15 tallies, including four 3-pointers. Cox checked in with 13 and Graham had 12. Cox snared nine rebounds, Boice had seven steals and Graham six assists.
Isiah Thomas topped the Bridgers scorers with 19 points. Ambridge is now 10-4 overall.
