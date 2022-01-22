New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a 3-pointer during a game against Knoch at Westminster College.
Playing a third game in five days, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the New Castle High School boys basketball team came out flat with tired legs on Saturday night.
Instead, the Red Hurricane (11-1) did just the opposite and exploded out of the gate on a 19-0 run and then cruised the rest of the way for a 69-47 win over Class 4A Knoch. Playing for the third time in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College, New Castle was led again by its star Michael Wells, who poured in a game-high 23 points, including 11 in the first quarter with another one-handed slam dunk. He added seven rebounds.
"I'm so proud of Mike Wells," said New Castle coach Ralph Blundo, back coaching on the court where the 1995 Westminster alumnus played college hoops. "His style of play is so appropriate to what we're trying to accomplish. He's effective in scoring and rebounding and out in transition. He's executing and playing a lot of minutes. He keeps getting better. He's a unique talent."
New Castle nearly kept Knoch off the scoreboard entirely in the first quarter. Zarian Finucan hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 39 seconds left in the quarter for the Knights' only points and trailed 19-3.
When asked what was working early, Blundo had a simple response.
"Everything," Blundo said. "I thought we executed well early and I got the ball in the right place early."
The two teams played nearly evenly the final three quarters. New Castle led, 38-21, at halftime and 55-31 after three. The 'Canes completed a competitive week that included wins over section foe Chartiers Valley on Tuesday and against Imani Christian in a nonconference affair Friday. New Castle plays at Aliquippa on Tuesday and then it's back to Section 2-5A play.
"It's a tough week," Blundo said. "We went 3-0. To add to it, we go to Aliquippa on Tuesday. We know what we're in for."
Isaiah Boice added 14 points, while Jonathan Anderson had 11 and eight assists. Cahmari Perkins, a 6-foot-4 first-year starting center, had six after leaving Friday night's game when his shoulder popped out of place.
"Once they're able to get it back in and he's able to get some ibuprofen in him and some rest, he's typically able to go," Blundo said. "It's going to keep popping out and it's something we resign the fact it's going to happen and we're just going to have to deal with."
While New Castle won three games this week in three different venues, its the first victory in some years for the 'Canes inside Memorial Field House. New Castle fell to Mars the first two years of the Ron Galbreath Classic in 2019 and 2020.
Ryan Lang led Knoch (4-11) with 16 points.
