OAKLAND — The New Castle High boys basketball traveled to Central Catholic High School in search of a section championship and a shot at redemption on Friday.
The Red Hurricane defeated Central Catholic, 67-53, to secure the WPIAL Class 1-6A championship. The Vikings handed New Castle (7-1 section, 17-2 overall) its lone section loss on Jan. 10 at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It’s huge,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of the win. “It’s huge because we’re section champs now. Coming down to Central Catholic in a hostile environment, playing a great basketball team and figuring out a way to win — credit to my guys. They played hard tonight and they played well.”
In the Jan. 10 game, New Castle’s Isaiah Boice was on the bench due to a fractured metatarsal in his foot, but this time around he was back in the starting lineup.
“He’s one of the best players in the WPIAL,” Blundo said of Boice. “It makes a big difference. No high school team can afford to lose one of their best players. I give so much credit to our guys for holding down the fort over the course of seven games, maintaining their composure and understanding what we were trying to accomplish and then leading us tonight to section champs is pretty remarkable.”
Boice netted nine points for New Castle in the first half and nine more in the second.
New Castle started out with a two-point lead over Central Catholic (5-3, 11-8) in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead.
The size advantage was not on New Castle’s side but Blundo said, “You just have to fight,” adding, “Those are big, strong guys, (Debaba Tshiebwe) and (Cole) Sullivan, they’re competitive; tough guys. It was a battle all night long. These guys are exhausted right now because they had to lean on those guys all night long.”
New Castle’s Da’Jaun Young posted 10 points in the second quarter. Young paced New Castle with a game-high 22 points.
“It means a lot...section champs away. We always love the away games,” Young said. “We love our environment, the team came out and showed some love, the fans came out, with Isaiah back, our motivation was really there and our energy was high. We came to play. We didn’t rush anything. We stay calm throughout the pressure of these close games and the close points. We ran our sets right, did everything right in procession and got the job done.”
“Da’Jaun’s just been playing great basketball all year,” Blundo said. “He played great tonight and finished around the rim. Really, if you look at that run in the first half, it was Da’Jaun that got us going.”
The ‘Canes entered halftime with a 30-22 lead over the Vikings. Both teams ended the third quarter with 14 points apiece to keep Central Catholic trailing by 12 points.
Early in the fourth quarter, Central Catholic’s Cole Sullivan and Debaba Tshiebwe narrowed New Castle’s lead to 44-42 with 6:07 left. Tshiebwe, a younger brother of Kentucky men’s basketball standout and Kennedy Catholic High product Oscar Tshiebwe, led the Vikings with 21 points.
New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson started attacking the basket and coordinating the long passes to regain the lead in the fourth quarter and secure the win.
“That feels good. There was some feelings about the first loss that we had pent up and we couldn’t wait to see them again. Our biggest thing coming in was we wanted to clinch that section. Rivalries are cool but our biggest thing was we wanted to be section champs coming out of this and we came in here and handled business,” Anderson said. “They got us with their pressure a little bit. They had a really good 2-2-1 press and trapped us really well. I think it took us a second to get used to it, but once we got in a flow of being in it it was simple getting the ball up the court and getting easy layups because they’re so far out.”
Anderson chipped in 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“He knows how to play basketball,” Blundo said of Anderson. “That’s the best way I could say it. I’d take him over any point guard in the WPIAL. If you’re going to come in here and win this game by 14 points, you’ve got to play great basketball to do that. It’s not just going to happen.”
The ‘Canes will host section rival Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
