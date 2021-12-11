According to coach Ralph Blundo, the New Castle High boys basketball team was just OK on Saturday. 

That might be bad news for the rest of the WPIAL. 

The Red Hurricane led wire to wire and and by 30 points midway through the third quarter for a 75-49 win over Sto-Rox on Saturday night at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. 

"We weren't great. We were OK," Blundo said. "We're 2-0."

New Castle put four players in double figures, led by tournament most outstanding player Michael Wells' 26 points. For the second straight game, New Castled used a big second quarter run to blow open the game. New Castle outscored the Vikings 33-9 in the second quarter to take a 51-24 lead at the half, a night after going on a 33-2 run in the second frame against Sharpsville in the first game of the tip-off tournament.

In that second quarter, reserve Da'Jaun Young converted a three-point play after Sto-Rox cut the deficit to six, 23-17. From there it was all New Castle as the 'Canes poured it on, capped by a Wells 3-pointer to stretch the advantage to 24 at 48-24. The lead reached 30 points in the third quarter, instituting the PIAA's mercy rule and a continously running clock. 

Isaiah Boice added 17 points for New Castle, while center Cahmari Perkins had 11 and Young 10. 

"There's a lot to clean up," Blundo said. "We were just OK today for various reasons. I thought we took some bad shots early and got out of sync. We weren't great on the ball for the majority of the game and had to rely on the some easy buckets on some turnovers that we may not get against other teams. That's a young team over there. They're going to be just fine. They're a gritty bunch just getting their football legs back. We'll move on and watch some film and see if we can get better."

New Castle returns to action Thursday when it hosts Shaler. 

Boys basketball: New Castle vs. Sto-Rox

