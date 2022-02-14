ABOVE: New Castle’s DaJaun Young dribbles up the floor during a home game against Farrell on Monday night at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. BELOW: Cahmari Perkins dribbles toward the basket for the Red Hurricane against the Steelers on Monday night.
New Castle's Michael Graham shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Farrell.
New Castle's Cahmari Perkins dribbles up the floor during a home game against Farrell.
The New Castle High School boys basketball team learned its playoff seeding early Monday night then capped the evening by cutting down the nets celebrating another section championship.
In between, the Red Hurricane turned in an 80-50 win on senior night against visiting Farrell. It celebrated the win by cutting down the net for clinching the WPIAL Section 2-5A crown last week. Despite the 30-point win, there weren’t a lot of takeaways, according to coach Ralph Blundo.
“I think sometimes senior night can be tough,” Blundo said. “There’s a lot of hoopla. There’s a lot of distractions. It’s unconventional. We start some guys we don’t typically start. Typically, the whole thing becomes more of a show than a game. It’s senior night. You win the game and get out and it’s time to get ready for the playoffs.”
Before tipoff, New Castle (20-1) learned it will be the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A bracket, opening the playoffs Monday night at home against No. 15 West Mifflin. The ‘Canes, now riding a 17-game winning streak, started strong against Farrell and jumped out to a quick 9-9 lead on a Michael Wells dunk. New Castle led 26-13 after the first and 48-25 at halftime.
Wells scored 14 in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 22 points. Isaiah Boice had 13, Jonathan Anderson had 12 and seniors Michael Graham and Cahmari Perkins each had 11.
New Castle stretched the lead to 64-36 after three quarters before getting up 30 and instituting the PIAA’s mercy rule running clock.
New Castle’s starting five included mainstays Wells, Graham and Perkins along with fellow classmates Chris Hood and Julius Tipper.
“There’s just not a lot to take out of a game,” Blundo said. “It’s a different kind of game and a different kind of night. You want to dignify your seniors. You want their night to be what they hoped and I think we did that. We’re healthy and the game’s over.”
New Castle is scheduled to host Bishop Canevin on Thursday night. That could change after the playoff brackets have New Castle playing on Monday, a few days earlier than expected.
“The Monday schedule date was a little bit of a surprise to me,” Blundo said. “We’ll look at it and probably play Canevin on Thursday.”
Preparing for playoffs
New Castle's Michael Wells goes up for a dunk en route to helping the Red Hurricane down Farrell, 80-50, on Monday at the New Castle High Field House. New Castle is among six local boys teams and five girls squads who will participate in the WPIAL playoffs.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Pete Sirianni is the News' assistant editor and digital editor. He is a proud Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
