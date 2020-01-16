The New Castle High basketball team got some big offensive production in a win Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane placed three players in double figures in an 88-40 nonsection rout of Freeport at the Ne-Ca-High Field House.
New Castle is now 8-5 overall. Freeport slipped to 3-9.
Michael Wells led the ‘Canes with 24 points, while Sheldon Cox added 21 and Isaiah Boyce 16. Cox drilled five 3-pointers and Boyce added four.
New Castle led 24-12 after one quarter and 49-23 at the half.
Mohawk 61,Beaver County Christian 41
Brett Bobin dropped in 18 points and Josh Kurtz added 16 in the Warriors’ non-league victory at home.
Will Bloom had 14 rebounds for Mohawk (4-12).
The Warriors led 11-10 after one quarter and 29-17 at intermission.
GirlsEllwood City 53,Union 25
Chloe Sturgeon scored 15 points and Maria Ioanilli added 13 in the Lady Wolverines’ non-section road decision.
Zoe Lepri paced Union (2-13) with 9 points.
Elise Booker had three assists and Kendall Preuhs and Amorae Waters contributed three steals each.
Ellwood City is now 2-11.
BowlingNew Castle teams split
The New Castle girls bowling team went on the road and defeated Beaver Falls 7-0 at Sim’s Lanes.
The Lady ‘Canes improved to 5-2. The girls were led by Lilley-Kate Gilbert with a high game of 193 and Dianna Troutman with the high series of 499.
The New Castle boys fell to 2-5 with a 7-0 loss to Beaver Falls. The Canes were led by Rocco Bernadina with a high game of 213 and high series 564.
