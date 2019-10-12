SAXONBURG — When the TV lights went on, the Red Hurricane went off.
The New Castle High football team erased a 7-0 deficit by scoring 34 unanswered points Friday night to roll to a 34-7 victory in a key WPIAL Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference game.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the football and on special teams,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “In all three phases, we took a step forward as a unit. I thought our guys were much more disciplined and kept our composure.”
The game was televised by 22 The Point! as its Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
The TV audience got a look at a 'Canes squad that bounced back from last week’s loss to Blackhawk in a big way. New Castle piled up 418 yards of total offense and 20 first downs as it improved to 3-2 in the conference and 5-3 overall. The Knights dropped their third straight to fall to 4-3 and 5-3.
“After last week, we had to come out, have a good week of practice, come together as a team and get the win,” said senior Demetris McKnight, who now has 891 yards rushing on the season. “We played much harder and more physical tonight. We played hard every snap.”
McKnight led the ‘Canes’ offensive attack by rushing for 154 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 yards and a score. For good measure, he threw a 59-yard TD pass to quarterback Michael Wells. McKnight did all of that with an injured ankle he has been dealing with for a few weeks.
“I have a little ankle injury, but I’ll be all right,” McKnight said. “I just had to make up for last week. Because of my injury, I sat out a lot last week. I practiced harder this week and was ready to work.”
Wells also did a little bit of everything for the ‘Canes, completing 5 of 10 passes for 114 yards and two scores to go along with his receiving TD. For season, Wells has thrown for 993 yards.
It took New Castle a bit to get its offense going, as Knoch struck first when Keith Washington broke free on a 40-yard scoring run. Justin Tristani added the kick to give the hosts a 7-0 lead with 2:52 remaining in the first quarter.
From there, it was all 'Canes.
New Castle answered on its next possession, driving 82 yards in nine plays with McKnight grabbing a 31-yard TD pass from Wells to cap the drive. Wells hit Donny Cade with the conversion pass to give the 'Canes a lead they would not relinquish.
The drive was kept alive when, facing a fourth-and-1 from its own 27-yard line, McKnight rumbled for 14 yards.
“The thought there is when (Knoch) is winning, they dictate the pace of the game,” Cowart said. “We need to gamble a bit early to just try to keep the momentum going. I had confidence in our guys to execute the call, and they did. It was certainly a big play for us.”
New Castle increased its lead to 16-7 at the half when Wells and Jason Williams hooked up for a 50-yard TD pass off a double reverse.
“We wanted to run it around midfield,” Cowart said. “We got in a scenario there where we got the look we wanted to get and the kids made great plays there. The ball was moving around a little bit, but the kids executed and made a nice play.”
Two-way lineman Bernie Fabian ran in the conversion following the Wells to Williams strike.
“We call that play Bernie,” Cowart said. “That’s one of those things where it really gets the momentum for your team. A guy had him hemmed in and Bernie did a good job of getting into the end zone. He’s a big athlete and it was good to see him get into the end zone.”
The ‘Canes put together their most impressive drive of the game on their second possession of the third quarter by marching 68 yards in 12 plays with McKnight running it in from 14 yards out as New Castle increased its lead to 22-7.
New Castle again went into its bag of tricks for its next score, as McKnight, the quarterback last year, hooked up with this year’s signal caller Wells on a 59-yard touchdown strike.
“Demetris threw a good ball and Mike went up and made a nice catch,” Cowart said. “We have some versatile players on the field and as a coaching staff have to do a better job of utilizing their skill sets.”
Williams ended the Knights’ next drive as he picked off quarterback Kam Grassi. Two plays later, Julian Klingensmith scored on a 19-yard run to set the final. Klingensmith rushed for 73 yards on just four carries.
New Castle’s defense limited the Knights to 244 yards on 47 offensive plays, with Ryan Antonio and Rocco Robinson sacking Grassi. Williams added a fumble recovery.
“Our guys defensively really executed the game plan,” Cowart said. “They all did their jobs very well. We’re playing good defense.”
