The New Castle High football team got plenty of production on offense Friday night.
Malachi Sherman rushed for over 200 yards. Chris Hood and Mike Wells threw for multiple scores. And the offense rolled up almost 500 yards of total offense.
It all added up to a 51-35 WPIAL Parkway Conference win over Blackhawk in the season finale at Taggart Stadium.
The game was a makeup from an Oct. 16 matchup that was postponed when a member of the Red Hurricane tested positive for COVID-19.
New Castle finished the season at 1-3 in the Parkway and 1-5 overall.
“Tip your cap to Blackhawk. Both teams have a great tradition,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said. “Neither of us were where we wanted to be. But you know what, let’s go play ball. Let’s go play a New Castle-Blackhawk football game at the end of the year.
“Adversity struck earlier in the year and we couldn’t play when we were scheduled to. Tip your cap to those guys for saying, ‘hey, we’ll come to your place and play you.’ “
Sherman, a senior, amassed 263 rushing yards on 26 attempts with two touchdowns.
“As excellent of a football player as he is, he is a Grade A excellent human being,” Cowart said. “Throughout the course of the season, it’s been a joy to watch him grow. He’s been a guy that has gotten better and believed in the program.
“He believed in what we do in the offseason. He’s earned the right to be a spectacular football player on Fridays. We’ve seen multiple times throughout the season that he can control the action. This kid has been a lot to handle for teams.”
Wells threw three touchdown passes, including a pop pass to Sherman in the second period. Hood tossed two touchdowns passes, one of which went to Wells. Hood rushed for a pair of scores as well.
“Those two guys give you so many different things,” Cowart said. “They are so multiple. We’ve been preaching to those guys to be great when you’re the other guy and we saw that tonight.
“If those two guys can believe in each other, the sky is the limit for next season.”
Donny Cade caught two touchdown passes for New Castle and booted three extra points.
The ‘Canes, who never trailed, took control early. They built a 13-0 lead in the opening quarter, outgaining the Cougars (1-4, 2-6) 175-23 in the stanza.
“I think offensively the offensive line dictates how we’re going to play,” Cowart said. “I think the guys up front were able to put their pads on Blackhawk players and move them.
“We were able to hit some chunk plays tonight that we missed earlier in the season. When you do that, it makes your life easier. I think collectively we stayed on pace, stayed ahead of the sticks most of the night and then we were able to hit the big ones when the opportunity presented itself.”
The win enables New Castle to end the season on a high note and take a positive into 2021.
“For us, I have to thank our administration and our school board for putting us in position to be successful,” Cowart said. “They allowed us to run the program with the mandates that was in place.
“It was far outside of normal. This season was different in every aspect. To get back to some normalcy with a New Castle win on a Friday night feels normal. And we’ve come accustomed to that in our program.”
