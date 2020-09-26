New Castle High got a chance to see the top-ranked Class AAA team in the state Friday night.
And Central Valley certainly gave the Red Hurricane an eyeful.
The Warriors scored on 7 of 10 possessions and piled up 459 yards of offense in a 49-21 non-conference victory at Taggart Stadium.
“We just have to continue to get better,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “We’re not there yet, obviously. No one in our lockerroom is preparing for Friday night losses. Those kids are preparing hard every week to be on the other end of these games.
“We’ve played good opponents, and we’re going to continue to play good opponents. That’s the nature of the league we play in and that’s the nature of the schedule that we have. We wouldn’t want it any other way. But we have to step our energy and our effort and our determination up not only on Fridays, but on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday.”
Things started off well for the ‘Canes (0-3) as they took the opening kickoff and drove 54 yards in 14 plays with Chris Hood capping the drive by scoring from a yard out. Donny Cade’s kick gave the hosts a 7-0 lead with 7:26 remaining in the first quarter.
“Our guys were doing their jobs,” Cowart said. “It’s a players’ game, and the kids were making plays early. We were playing a team that was unscored upon this season and to be able to jump out 7-0 and get a stop … we’ve shown flashes this year of being a real capable unit.”
Central Valley (3-0) got its offense going in the second quarter, as a pair of 12-yard touchdown runs by Stephon Hall and a 16-yard scoring jaunt by Landon Alexander gave the Warriors a 21-7 lead at the half.“They have really good football players and they’re really well coached,” Cowart said. “Good offenses block you well. They are excellent at the point of attack blocking and moving people. They certainly have athletes that can turn a missed assignment into a home run. We were able to limit home runs early and make them drive it.”
Alexander led a Central Valley ground attack, which racked up 361 yards, with 164 yards on 18 carries.
New Castle opened the second half with an onside kick that was recovered by Malik Jefferson at the Central Valley 45-yard line.
Seven plays later, Malachi Sherman broke free for a 16-yard touchdown run. Cade’s boot cut the deficit to 21-14 at the 10:15 mark of the third quarter.
Sherman finished with 117 yards on 18 carries for the ‘Canes.
“Malachi is certainly showing that he’s a really, really good varsity football player,” Cowart said. “The guys up front did a nice job of creating some seems for him. Mally does a really nice job of not letting the first guy get him to the ground. He runs with a good disposition, and he was rewarded with a nice night against a really good team.”
The Warriors again answered, as Myles Walker took a jet sweep down the left sideline for a 70-yard TD.
Central Valley grabbed a 42-21 edge after three quarters as Ameer Dudley threw touchdown passes to Justin Thompson (7 yards) and Jayvin Thompson (31 yards).
Amarian Saunders’ 9-yard TD run with 9:01 remaining in the game gave Central Valley a 49-14 lead.
Wells connected with Hristo Gardner for a 21-yard TD pass with 3:17 remaining to set the final.
New Castle will return to Parkway Conference play Friday at Montour.
“We’ll put this thing to bed,” Cowart said. “We’ll watch the tape and take it one day at a time. I think this group has earned the right to be very good Friday night football players, and they show that ability at times. As a coaching staff, we have to do a better job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.