There’s a standard within the New Castle High boys basketball program to focus on the details.
The trademark — majoring in the minors — was taken to heart this season by Michael Wells. The senior do-it-all player again was the leading scorer as the Red Hurricane picked up steam after a sluggish first quarter to race by Shaler, 63-42, in Thursday’s WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals.
New Castle (22-1) advances to Monday’s semifinal against Gateway (15-5) at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s just more doing the little things on offense,” Wells said. “I noticed those are things that help us even more. Just sprinting to the hoop when I know I’m not going to get the ball takes a defender with me so guys can get an open shot. If they miss, I’m already be at the hoop to clean it up. It’s just doing a lot of stuff that I was too lazy to do before.”
Wells scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and had four steals. Wells struggled with foul trouble in a 66-53 December win over the Titans.
“Mike just plays,” coach Ralph Blundo said. “He made some big shots when we were a little stagnant offensively and hit some big 3’s that were important to kind of stretch it out.”
The ‘Canes led by five, 11-6, after one quarter and doubled up Shaler at halftime, leading 28-14. Blundo, whose team has advanced to the district semifinals in each of his 11 seasons leading the program, said the first four minutes of the second half were key to New Castle pulling away.
New Castle started out strong in the third quarter with buckets by Wells and Isaiah Boice and a putback by Cahmari Perkins, which stretched the lead to 20 at 36-16. While the first half was a half-court game, the third quarter was run-and-gun with Shaler unable to keep up.
New Castle led, 48-24, after three quarters and stretched it to as many as 29 in the fourth quarter.
“I want the kids to enjoy this tonight,” Blundo said. “You have to enjoy the wins. We don’t get to. We have to move on to what’s next as coaches and start preparing for whoever we play next.”
Jonathan Anderson added 13 points, while Isaiah Boice had nine. DaJaun Young added eight points off the bench.
“DaJaun is an extraordinarily versatile player,” Blundo said. “He can do different things. He can play the post, he can handle it, he can handle it in the post and make a play, he can defend the post and guard the ball. Learning the system has been the part that held him back a little bit. He has to think more because he hasn’t been here for a couple years. Sometimes when he was thinking, it was slowing him down. As the year’s gone on, his comfort level has gotten better and he really played with great purpose tonight. I’m really proud of DaJaun.”
Logan Bernesser, Shaler’s 6-foot-6 center, was limited to 12 points.
New Castle, the Class 5A No. 2 seed, now faces off against No. 6 Gateway, which upset Mars, 66-61.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but this is what we do year after year,” Wells said. “We prepare to make it to the championship and win the championship. It’s just another step along the way we want to go.”
