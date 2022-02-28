MOON TOWNSHIP — For the eighth time in 11 years, the New Castle High boys basketball team will travel to Pittsburgh to play for a WPIAL championship.
They won’t need directions getting there.
The Red Hurricane used a 17-7 run between the end of the first quarter and the middle of the second quarter to create breathing room to dispatch sixth-seeded Gateway, 72-62, Monday at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University.
The win sets up a No. 1 against No. 2 Class 5A final Friday evening at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center — undefeated top seed Laurel Highlands (24-0) beat Highlands, 64-44, to advance to the championship game.
New Castle (23-1) grabbed the lead midway through the first quarter, 7-6, and never looked back. However, Gateway’s size and athleticism kept the game close in the fourth quarter and never allowed New Castle to stretch its lead by more than 12, but the Gators never got within more than six.
“They never went away and hit open shots,” coach Ralph Blundo said. “If we didn’t play well tonight offensively, we would have lost this game. They played really well. They made open shots, they rebounded, they finished around the hoop. We were able to just do enough. It wasn’t our best effort, but there’s more in us.”
Michael Wells again led the team in scoring with 23 points, while Isaiah Boice was right behind with 22. Jonathan Anderson added 13 and Michael Graham had eight.
New Castle won the rebounding battle, 32-28, but Gateway grabbed 11 offensive boards and went 14 for 15 from the foul line to keep things close.
“I think we shot the ball really well,” Wells said. “Isaiah Boice and Michael Graham really shot it well for us. We rebounded well enough to win. I don’t think we rebounded great, but we rebounded good enough to win.”
