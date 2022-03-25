HERSHEY — It was the one thing the New Castle High boys basketball team vied for all season.
It wasn’t a section championship, it wasn’t the WPIAL championship, it was the PIAA championship.
The Red Hurricane couldn’t capture that coveted prize, suffering a 54-39 PIAA Class 5A loss to Imhotep Charter on Friday at the GIANT Center.
The highly rated and talented Panthers jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead, forcing New Castle coach Blundo to call a timeout after just 3:48 of play.
From there, Michael Wells nailed two 3-pointers followed by a layup from Isaiah Boice and another shot from Wells to get within 18-10 after one quarter. The ‘Canes would play nearly evenly the rest of the way, getting within six in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 10, 44-34, with around seven minutes left in the game.
“They’re New Castle kids, man. These are New Castle kids,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said on the team fighting back in the first quarter. “They don’t know anything other than that. They came in here expecting to win this basketball game. As a coach I had obviously concerns and I knew what it was and I knew how hard it was going to be but not them. They expected to win and Mike hits back-to-back threes to just get us going. That’s what a great player and senior does.
“That moment right there was as pivotal as any moment in any game because that thing was going the other way really quick, really fast and he knocks down two threes and gave us an opportunity. Next thing you know, it’s 18-10 and we basically played them even the rest of the way.”
Wells paced New Castle with 19 points and two steals while Boice had 13.
“Isaiah, all the guys, Michael Wells, Michael Graham, those guys were completely...and that was the promise that they gave me, that it would be 32 minutes coach of everything we had regardless of the circumstances,” Blundo said. “We knew it could go sideways and if it did we were still going to be Red Hurricanes in spite of that.”
New Castle will lose six seniors on its roster.
“Words can’t describe investment. The investment is incredible for something like a sport,” Blundo said of his seniors. “If they have the ability to invest in other things in their life just like that...then they have to be successful, they have to be. Hopefully, that’s their biggest takeaway is that, ‘If I really work hard at something that gives me every opportunity to be really successful and don’t mind the discomfort that comes with that,’ that’s what I hope the next 60 years looks like for them.”
Jonathan Anderson handed out four assists for the ‘Canes.
Wells continued narrowing Imhotep Charter’s lead in the second quarter, hitting two 3-pointers, while Boice had one of his own. Imhotep Charter’s Rahmir Barno buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the team a 32-21 advantage at the half.
Shots just wouldn’t fall for the ‘Canes. New Castle made 15 out of 46 field goals and connected on 9 of 30 3-pointers. The team didn’t shoot a free throw and was outrebounded, 31-20.
The Panthers added on to their lead in the third quarter, carrying a 44-28 margin into the final frame.
Justin Edwards scored 20 points to lead Imhotep Charter, while Barno was next with 12.
Blundo took out his seniors Wells, Graham and Cahmari Perkins with 35 seconds remaining in the game, ending their high school careers.
“They just continued to fight down to that last buzzer and it was really hard with 35 seconds to take them out of the game because those guys think there’s a 13-point play out there somewhere where they can win it and that’s just how they think,” Blundo said.
