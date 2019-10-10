The New Castle High boys cross country team is a Midwestern Athletic Conference champion again.
It was the third consecutive MAC title for coach Jeff Shaftic’s Red Hurricane.
New Castle accumulated 39 points and placed five runners in the top 15.
Anthony Litrenta finished second overall in 16:58 on the challenging Brush Creek Park course. Zac Gibson was eighth in 17:35, Jonah Miller ninth in 17:49, Ryan Hunyadi 10th in 17:53 and Gavyn Hansotte 15th in 18:09.
Zachary Leachman of Mars was the boys winner in 16:36.
Ellwood City’s top boys finisher was Nolan Curran, 37th, in 19:15. Mohawk’s was Ayden Leslie, 45th in 19:49; Laurel’s was Andrew Daugherty, 46th in 19:53 and Shenango’s was Zach Chrobak, 102nd in 23:03.
The New Castle JV boys team finished third overall behind the effort of freshman Lucas Bradley, ninth overall in 19:35.
The ‘Canes’ junior high boys team placed two athletes on the medal stand en route to a fifth-place finish. Ben Bryson came in 10th and Nate Pitzer 13th, in 12:55 and 13:10, respectively.
For Neshannock’s boys team, Lorenzo Scarnati was timed at 20:20 to place 56th.
Moon was the girls team champion. New Castle placed fifth. Anna Blundo was 10th in 22:42 to pace the Lady ‘Canes. Nadia Lape of Mohawk was 23rd in 24:00.
For the Neshannock girls, Autumn Henry was timed at 24:52 to finish 34th.
The Mohawk junior high girls repeated as MAC champion, scoring 30 points to edge out Montour with 35. Placing were Natalie Lape (second), Evelyn McClain (fourth), Aricka Young (fifth), Lillian McClain (sixth) and Ellie Whippo (15th). Dave Bredl is the team’s coach.
