SOUTH PARK — The New Castle High football team found itself in a fight for the first 34 minutes Friday night.
In the final 14 minutes, the Red Hurricane delivered the knockout blows.
New Castle got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Wells and a TD run by Demetris McKnight over the final quarter and change to knock off South Park, 36-14, in non-conference football action at Eagle Stadium.
“We knew we had some problems in the first half and we weren’t playing our best football,” Wells said. “But we went into the locker room, got it together and came out and executed very well. We made a few adjustments. We just went out there and played hard. We needed this win.”
Wells had a big night for the ‘Canes (4-2), completing 10 of 21 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
“Mike certainly played well at quarterback,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “Mike was throwing the ball to the right guys. He didn’t try to do too much. More so than what the numbers looked like, I thought he was making the right decisions and getting the ball to different guys, which bodes well for us.”
After the Eagles (2-3) tied the game at 14-14 with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter on a Nathan May 10-yard TD run, the ‘Canes got defensive and turned the game around.
With South Park facing a third-and-9 from its own 47, Eagles quarterback Stephen Kmonk connected with Nick Schnepp on a pass into New Castle territory. The ‘Canes Matt Jordan knocked the ball free from Schnepp and teammate Logan Gibson pounced on the fumble at the New Castle 44.
The ‘Canes drove to the South Park 22 and faced a fourth down. Wells pitched the football to McKnight, who raced down the sideline, hurdled a diving tackle attempt by Seth Jones at the 10-yard line and sailed into the end zone to give New Castle a 20-14 lead with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter.
“We got some momentum when Matt Jordan punched the ball out,” Cowart said. “What a fantastic play by him. That was a really big play defensively.”
After forcing the Eagles to punt on their next possession, New Castle engineered a 9-play, 67-yard scoring drive that was capped when Wells hooked up with Jason Williams on a 20-yard TD strike. Donny Cade caught Wells’ conversion pass as the ‘Canes increased their lead to 28-14 with 8:12 remaining in the contest.
New Castle’s defense stymied South Park’s next offensive series, as Sheldon Cox picked off a Kmonk pass. Cox’s return and the ensuing 15-yard helmet-to-helmet penalty due to a wicked hit gave the ‘Canes the ball at the Eagles’ 33-yard line.
“When you have a tall and long defensive back like Sheldon, it can look like guys are open,” Cowart said. “He was able to quickly get there and highpoint the ball. Being a basketball specialist like he is, it looked like he was going for a rebound. He made a huge play.”
The offense lost a total of 4 yards on the first three downs but found the end zone on fourth down as Wells hit McKnight for a 37-yard TD pass. Wil Blackshear ran in the conversion to set the final.
McKnight was Wells’ top target, grabbed four passes for 106 yards. He also gained 98 yards on 22 carries.
Neither offense was able get on the scoreboard until May scored on a 3-yard run on the final play of the first quarter.
New Castle used Wells TD passes to Williams (65 yards) and Cade (14 yards) to take a 14-7 lead at the half.
The ‘Canes held a 429-223 edge in total offense. New Castle also was whistled 15 times for 100 yards in penalties. The Eagles had nine penalties for 75 yards.
New Castle will return to conference play Friday when it hosts Blackhawk for Homecoming.
“Blackhawk’s a massive game,” Cowart said. “They are a spectacular football team. They’ll be all we can handle. We’ll have to button our chinstraps and really get after it this week. These are the types of games you want to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.